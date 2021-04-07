Stingrays Come up Short to Indy in OT

April 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays forward Mark Cooper (right) vs. the Indy Fuel

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Mark Cooper (right) vs. the Indy Fuel(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Despite carrying a lead into the third period, the South Carolina Stingrays (18-14-7-3) were unable to hold their advantage and fell in overtime by a 2-1 score to the Indy Fuel (26-14-3-0) on Wednesday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Forward Mark Cooper had the only tally of the night for South Carolina, scoring off the rush at 16:08 of the second period off assists by linemate Max Novak and defender Blake Hillman. Goaltender Alex Dubeau kept his team in the game the entire way, turning aside 27 shots before surrendering the winner in overtime.

Wednesday's game was the first time all season the Stingrays have failed to earn a win when they took a lead into the third period.

Indy secured the equalizer on a breakaway goal by Brent Gates at 13:15 of the third and won the game at 2:12 of overtime on a strike by Nick Hutchison.

Fuel netminder Dan Bakala also stopped 27 shots to earn the victory for the home team, who outshot SC by a slim margin of 29-28 in the contest. Neither club was able to score off the man-advantage, with the Rays holding Indy to 0-for-3 and finishing 0-for-4 themselves.

South Carolina will continue their road week in Wheeling on Friday when they open a 3-in-3 with the Nailers at 7:10 p.m. The Stingrays return home to the North Charleston Coliseum for Autism Awareness Night on Wednesday, April 14 against Orlando at 7:05.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.