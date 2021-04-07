Stingrays Come up Short to Indy in OT
April 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Despite carrying a lead into the third period, the South Carolina Stingrays (18-14-7-3) were unable to hold their advantage and fell in overtime by a 2-1 score to the Indy Fuel (26-14-3-0) on Wednesday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Forward Mark Cooper had the only tally of the night for South Carolina, scoring off the rush at 16:08 of the second period off assists by linemate Max Novak and defender Blake Hillman. Goaltender Alex Dubeau kept his team in the game the entire way, turning aside 27 shots before surrendering the winner in overtime.
Wednesday's game was the first time all season the Stingrays have failed to earn a win when they took a lead into the third period.
Indy secured the equalizer on a breakaway goal by Brent Gates at 13:15 of the third and won the game at 2:12 of overtime on a strike by Nick Hutchison.
Fuel netminder Dan Bakala also stopped 27 shots to earn the victory for the home team, who outshot SC by a slim margin of 29-28 in the contest. Neither club was able to score off the man-advantage, with the Rays holding Indy to 0-for-3 and finishing 0-for-4 themselves.
South Carolina will continue their road week in Wheeling on Friday when they open a 3-in-3 with the Nailers at 7:10 p.m. The Stingrays return home to the North Charleston Coliseum for Autism Awareness Night on Wednesday, April 14 against Orlando at 7:05.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays forward Mark Cooper (right) vs. the Indy Fuel
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 7, 2021
- Mavericks Defeated by Allen Wednesday Night 3-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Late Game Magic Gives Nailers Fourth Straight Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Come up Short to Indy in OT - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Snap Losing Skid with Overtime Winner against South Carolina - Indy Fuel
- Brady Boardman Selected as Teacher of the Month for March - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavs Game Preview at Allen - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - April 7 - ECHL
- Lewis and Gerard Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: KC at Allen, 7:05 Pm - Allen Americans
- Rush Announce Dates for Opening Weekend 2021 - Rapid City Rush
- Four-Game Week Starts at Home - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Indy Fuel, April 7 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Greenville Earns a Point in Shootout Loss at Orlando - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.