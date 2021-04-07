Greenville Earns a Point in Shootout Loss at Orlando

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits traded three-goal scoring runs with the Orlando Solar Bears before falling in a 4-3 shootout decision on Tuesday night. Garrett Thompson, Nick Poehling and Patrick Bajkov all scored for the Rabbits.

Thompson opened the scoring only 3:00 into the contest after burying a perfect backdoor look from veteran forward Jesse Schultz. Later in the frame, Poehling doubled his club's advantage at 11:37 after cashing in the rebound of a Bryce Reddick shot. Shots after 20 minutes were 14-10 Greenville with the Swamp Rabbits holding a 2-0 lead.

In the second period, Greenville extended their lead to 3-0 on Bajkov's 11th goal of the campaign. On the power play, Thompson found a wide open Bajkov at the right circle who fired a howitzer past Windsor at 2:07.

The Solar Bears began mounting their comeback at 8:56 of the second period. Karlis Cukste scored his first ECHL goal on a shot from the left wing half-boards followed by Aaron Luchuk's 14th goal of the season at 11:54. Shots after 40 minutes were 26-22 in favor of Greenville with the Rabbits leading 3-2.

In the third period, the Solar Bears drew even on a power play goal of their own. Mark Auk moved from the center point towards the left faceoff circle and fired his fifth goal of the campaign at 3:22.

Tied at 3-3 through 60 minutes, the game progressed to overtime and eventually a shootout. In Greenville's fifth shootout of the season, Orlando's Joseph Garreffa scored the only goal in Round 1 to help his team to a 4-3 win.

The Rabbits and Solar Bears are set to rematch on Thursday night, April 8 at the Amway Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

