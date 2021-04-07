Game Day Preview: KC at Allen, 7:05 Pm

William Lochead of the Allen Americans vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks) William Lochead of the Allen Americans vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks)

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Kansas City Mavericks tonight, in the first game of a four-game series. The Americans are 2-2-0 against Kansas City this season, and 20-19-3-0 over the last five years. The ONLY place to be after tonight's game is BAR LOUIE!.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

Next Home Game: Friday, April 9 vs Kansas City Mavericks.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT:

Allen, Texas - The Americans dropped the final game of a weekend series against the Utah Grizzlies, 3-2 in a shootout. Trey Bradley scored the game winning goal in the extra session for Utah. Francis Marotte made the start and took the loss for the Americans. Samuel Laberge scored his 12th goal of the season for Allen, while Steven Owre scored his first professional goal. .

Points Leaders Against Kansas City: Les Lancaster leads the way against Kansas City this season with three goals and an assist for four points. Zane Franklin is second with three assists. Four players have two points each.

VanWormer Returns: Former Americans forward Jared VanWormer makes his return to Allen tonight. He was traded to Jacksonville in December, and then dealt from Jacksonville to Kansas City in March. He has 15 points in 34 games this season (11 goals and 4 assists).

COMPARING ALLEN AND KANSAS CITY:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 11-3-2-1

AWAY: 13-10-0-0

OVERALL: 24-13-2-1

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 16

Assists: Matt Register 24

Points: Corey Mackin, 33

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +14

PIM: Zane Franklin, 70

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS:

HOME: 7-10-5-0

AWAY: 12-6-1-2

OVERALL: 19-16-6-2

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Brodie Reid, 17

Assists: Brodie Reid, 28

Points: Brodie Reid, 45

+/-: Kris Myllari +14

PIM: Loren Ulett, 52

