Game Preview: Stingrays at Indy Fuel, April 7 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays begin a stretch of four road games in five days Wednesday night when they visit Indianapolis for a matchup with the Indy Fuel. The contest is the first meeting between the two clubs since November of 2019 and the last time SC visited Indy was back in 2015. The Rays are coming off a 3-game series with Greenville last week which saw them go 1-1-1, while the Fuel were defeated by three different teams a week ago, their first such losing streak of the 2020-21 season. Losses have been rare this year for Indy, who is holding on to second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of .631. The Rays are currently in fifth place at .549. The Fuel rank fourth in the league offensively, averaging 3.05 goals per game and third in the ECHL on the power play with an 18.9% success rate on the man-advantage. SC has won six of their last nine games overall and earned points in 12 of their 18 road games this year. The Rays rank seventh in the ECHL on the penalty kill (83.9%) after a strong week, including fifth in road penalty killing percentage (84.4%).

Scouting the Fuel: Indy has a 25-14-3-0 record after completing 42 games of their 2020-21 season. The Fuel have been led offensively by forward Matt Marcinew who has posted 33 points in 36 games on 15 goals and 18 assists. Forward Nic Pierog leads the club and is second in the ECHL with 19 goals this year and is second on the team in scoring with 29 points in 40 games. Indy has had plenty of offensive help from their back end, with defenseman Willie Raskob at the forefront scoring 25 points from the blue line on nine goals and 16 assists. Rookie defender Mike Lee has also made a big impact with 23 points in 35 games on five goals and 18 assists. In goal, Dan Bakala has played in 24 games during his second season in Indy, going 15-7-2-2 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

