Fuel Snap Losing Skid with Overtime Winner against South Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their first of four games this week, the Indy Fuel hosted the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday night. The Stingrays would take the lead in the second period before Brent Gates tied the game late in the third period. Scoring the game-winning goal in overtime, Nick Hutchison sent the Fuel home with a 2-1 win.

Throughout the first half of the opening period, both teams traded scoring chances. Indy and South Carolina would each have their own opportunities on the power play but neither team would be able to capitalize. After 20 minutes of hockey, the Fuel led the Stingrays 12-6 in shots but both teams would be tied 0-0.

Getting outshot 4-3 by the Stingrays through the first 10 minutes of the second period, the Indy Fuel wouldn't be able to beat Alex Dubeau. South Carolina would eventually break the scoreless tie when Mark Cooper jumped on a Fuel turnover and fired a wrist shot past Dan Bakala. After a handful of shots by the Fuel in the remaining minutes, Stingrays would take the one-goal lead into the locker room.

Killing off an early interference penalty by Tim Shoup, the Fuel were down 3-1 in shots at the 11 minute mark. After continuing to outshoot the Stingrays, Spencer Watson sprung Brent Gates on a breakaway and he beat Dubeau over the shoulder with a backhand.

Neither team would be able to break the tie, sending the game to a seven-minute overtime period. After defending several shots from South Carolina in overtime, the Fuel would take home the win when Nick Hutchison beat a Stingrays defenseman and tucked a backhand shot over the shoulder of Alex Dubeau.

