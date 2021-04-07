Brady Boardman Selected as Teacher of the Month for March

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and their partners at Pizza Hut of Central Florida are proud to announce that Brady Boardman has been selected as the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for March.

Now in his fourth year as the chorus and theatre teacher at Indian Trails Middle School in Winter Springs, Mr. Boardman also dedicates time as a girls basketball coach, and volunteers with additional athletic programs for the school.

Mr. Boardman has been noted by his peers as a teacher who "provides every student with the encouragement to enjoy their individual voice in his class. Every student leaves his class stronger in confidence with the vocal talents they have, and it rubs off on his students to others around the school campus."

"I teach a subject (chorus/theatre) in which I can see my kids for all three years of middle school. I get to see them grow not only as musicians, but as people," Mr. Boardman said. "I only hope I can have as much of a positive impact on them as they've had on me."

As Teacher of the Month for March, Mr. Boardman will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with recognition and a suite at an upcoming Solar Bears home game.

Fans, students, parents and teachers can visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month. One teacher will be selected each month from February through May during the 2020-21 season and will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.

Following the selection of the four monthly winners, the Solar Bears and Pizza Hut will select a Teacher of the Year, who in addition to receiving in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game, will also receive free Pizza Hut Pizza for a year.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m.

