Lewis and Gerard Reassigned to Utah

April 7, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies forward Ty Lewis scores against the Rapid City Rush

West Valley City, Utah - Forwards Ty Lewis and Charlie Gerard were reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Lewis has 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in 14 games with Utah this season. He has also appeared in 4 games with the Eagles this season. Last season Lewis led the Grizz with 25 goals. He also had 13 points in 7 games during the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Gerard has 13 points (8 goals, 5 assists) in 20 games with the Grizz this year. The first-year pro has 1 goal in 8 games with the Eagles this season.

In other transactions forward Mitch Maxwell and goaltender Trevor Gorsuch have been placed on reserve and defenseman Alex Lepkowski has been placed on injured reserve.

This weekend the Grizzlies are at Wichita for a 3 game series on April 9-11 at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Grizz return to Maverik Center for a big 3 game set vs Kansas City on April 14, 16-17. Face-off all 3 home games will be at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

