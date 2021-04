ECHL Transactions - April 7

April 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 7, 2021:

Allen:

Add Josh Maser, F assigned by Iowa

Add Jake Paterson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Frank DiChiara, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve

Add Blake Winiecki, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve

Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G activated from reserve

Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve

Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Boka, D placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on reserve

Delete Marco Roy, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Brent Gates, F added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Diego Cuglietta, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dylan Malmquist, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve

Add Tommy Apap, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, F placed on reserve

Delete Terry Broadhurst, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)

Delete Mike Lee, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)

Add Terry Broadhurst, F signed contract, added to active roster [4/6]

Jacksonville:

Add Croix Evingson, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Phil Marinaccio, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Muck, D placed on reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Add Tyler Nanne, D activated from reserve

Add Max Novak, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Michael McNicholas, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Utah:

Add Ty Lewis, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Mitch Maxwell, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve

Delete Alex Lepkowski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)

Wheeling:

Add Matt Miller, D activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve

