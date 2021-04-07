Rush Announce Dates for Opening Weekend 2021

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced in conjunction with the ECHL the dates for opening weekend in the 2021-22 ECHL season.

The Rush will begin their quest for the 2022 Kelly Cup at home on Friday, October 22nd, and Saturday, October 23rd against the Utah Grizzlies. This marks the third consecutive year that the Rush begin the defense of their home ice against Utah. In their previous four combined opening weekend games, the Rush are 3-1-0-0 against the Grizzlies.

Details surrounding the rest of the 2021-22 ECHL season schedule, in addition to when single-game tickets go on sale for the Rush will be announced at a later date.

Season Tickets for the 2021-22 ECHL season are on sale now! If you're interested in becoming a new Season Ticket Member, call the Rush office at 716-7825.

The Rush now embark on a weekend-long road trip to Oklahoma to take on the Tulsa Oilers in a "three-in-three". Puck drop for game one on Friday, April 9th is slated for 6:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

