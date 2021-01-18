Mavericks Defeat Grizzlies 5-2 on MLK Day

West Valley City, Utah - Trey Bradley and AJ White scored second period goals for the Utah Grizzlies but 4 Kansas City goals in the first period were too much to overcome as the Mavericks defeated the Grizzlies 5-2 on Monday evening at Maverik Center.

Kansas City got 2 goals and 1 assist from Brodie Reid, who had 5 goals and 3 assists in the 3 game series. The Mavericks got on the board 1:58 in as Lane Scheidl scored his 5th of the season. Reid's first of two goals in the period gave KC a 2-0 lead 4:50 in. Late first period goals by Bryan Lemos and Reid's 2nd of the night made it 4-0. Utah goalie Peyton Jones was removed with 2:50 left in the first period and was replaced by Parker Gahagen, who stopped all 19 he saw.

Utah got on the board as Trey Bradley scored a shorthanded goal, his first in a Utah uniform 14:27 into the second. The assist went to Riley Woods, who was 1 of 3 players making their Grizzlies debut as he was signed today along with defenseman Ryan Lowney and Ryker Killins. 2 and a half minutes later AJ White scored to make it 4-2 Mavericks. The score remained 4-2 until Luke Bafia scored an empty net goal with 2:11 left in regulation.

Kansas City went 2 for 5 on the power play, while Utah went 0 for 6. The Grizzlies outshot the Mavericks 40 to 30. Utah falls to 5-3-2-1 on the season, while Kansas City goes to 4-6-1-1 after winning 2 of the 3 games in the 3 game in 4 day series.

Next game for the Grizzlies is Friday, January 22nd at Rapid City for the first of a two game series. Next home game is January 29th against the Allen Americans. Face-off is at 7:10 and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars.

Brodie Reid (Kansas City) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

Matt Greenfield (Kansas City) - 38 of 40 saves.

Bryan Lemos (Kansas City) - 1 goal.

