Three Players Headed to San Jose

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), announced that three players have been recalled to the American Hockey League.

Forwards Joseph Garreffa and Jake McGrew, along with goaltender Zach Sawchenko, have been recalled by the San Jose Sharks (NHL), and assigned to the San Jose Barracuda (AHL).

Garreffa was tied for third in the ECHL with 13 points in 11 games (6 goals and 7 assists). He was named the ECHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 3rd.

Goalie Zach Sawchenko was tied for second in the league in wins with five, at the time of his recall by San Jose. He was 5-2-0 with a 0.926 save percentage overall.

Jake McGrew was tied for second on the team with six goals. The Orange, California, native was a sixth-round draft pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He scored two goals in his professional debut on December 12th against the Tulsa Oilers.

The Allen Americans return to action this weekend with road games in Kansas City on Saturday night, and Tulsa on Sunday evening. The Americans next home game is on Wednesday, February 3rd against the Wichita Thunder. Click here for tickets. The Allen Americans 2020-2021 Schedule.

