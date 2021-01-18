Grizzlies Preview: KC at Utah. January 18, 2021

Kansas City Mavericks (3-6-1-1, 6 points) at Utah Grizzlies (5-2-2-1, 13 points)

January 18, 2021 | 5:10 PM | Game #11 | Maverik Center

Referees: Andrew Wilk (# 24)

Linesmen: Craig Peterson (# 58), Kollin Kleinendorst (#87).

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - It's the last game of a 3 game in 4 day series against the Kansas City Mavericks. It is game 11 for the Grizzlies in the regular season. Utah has a standings point in 8 of their first 10 games. Dating back to last season Utah has a point in 10 of their last 12 games. It's the rubber match as Utah won 4-1 on January 15th and the next night Kansas City won 5-4 in overtime.

Today's Transactions

The Grizzlies have signed forward Riley Woods and defensemen Ryker Killins and Ryan Lowney. Woods played with the Newfoundland Growlers last season, scoring 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 43 games. Killins and Lowney both played their college hockey at Ferris State University and were teammates for 2 seasons in 2016, 2017. Lowney has 3 years of experience in this league with the Fort Wayne Komets. Killins played with the Rapid City Rush last season and had 5 goals and 16 assists in 47 games. Ryker also has professional experience with the South Carolina Stingrays and the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. The Grizzlies have released defenseman Tanner Jago, who had 2 assists in 8 games this season.

It's the Pat Cannone Show

Cannone has 9 points in 8 games this season (3 goals, 6 assists). He has a point in 6 of the 8 games. Pat began his professional career with a 2 game stint with Binghamton in the 2010-11 season, which followed his 4 year career at Miami (Ohio). He spent the next 2 full seasons with the AHL's Binghamton Senators. Pat was with the Chicago Wolves from 2014-2016 and was team captain in the 2015-16 season. He also has 2 years of experience with the Iowa Wild in 2017 and 2018, and he fulfilled a lifelong dream by playing in 3 NHL games with the 2016-17 Minnesota Wild. Pat spent the last 2 seasons in Europe.

Last Game: KC 5 Utah 4 (Overtime)

Grizzlies got goals from AJ White, Christian Horn, Pat Cannone and Charlie Gerard. Kansas City won the game in overtime 5-4 as Phil Marinaccio scored 5:13 into overtime. KC went 3 for 5 on the power play while Utah went 1 for 6.

Last Friday Night: Team Effort in 4-1 Win

Pat Cannone had 1 goal and 2 assists and Matthew Boucher scored his first pro goal, his first pro assist and was involved in his first pro win last night for Utah. Trey Bradley had 2 assists and Cedric Pare and Miles Gendron added goals in the series opening victory. Goaltender Peyton Jones saved 15 of 16 for Utah.

Charlie Gerard Has Shined for Utah

Gerard leads the team in goals with 5 and shots on goal (41). He is 1 of 7 players to have appeared in all 10 games.

Grizzlies Among League leaders

The Grizzlies are 2nd the league in the fewest shots allowed per game at 29.40.

Defenseman Ian Scheid leads all defenseman with 4 power play points. Scheid's 3 goals this season are tied for the lead among league defenseman. Charlie Gerard's 41 shots on goal lead all rookies. Charlie is 4th overall in the league in shots on goal. Goaltender Peyton Jones is 3rd in the league in minutes played with 429.

2020-21 Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Charlie Gerard, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White, Riley Woods.

Defenseman: Matt Abt, Miles Gendron, Garrett Johnston, Ryker Killins, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Kris Myllari, Ian Scheid, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Parker Gahagen, Peyton Jones.

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Tim Branham - 254 wins over 7 + seasons. The winningest coach in team history.

Assistant Coach: Ryan Kinasewich - 4th season as assistant coach. He's the franchise's all-time leader in goals, assists and points.

Equipment Manager: Matthew Schwegmann - 2nd season in Utah, 3rd in ECHL and 4th professionally.

Athletic Trainer: Collin Lee: First year Grizzlies trainer.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 5-2-2-1

Home record: 4-0-1. Outscored opponents 21 to 14 at home.

Road record: 1-2-1-1

Win percentage: .650 (3rd in Mountain Division).

Streak: lost 1.

Goals per game: 3.20 (6th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.80 (6th).

Shots per game: 33.00 (5th).

Shots against per game: 29.40 (2nd).

Power Play: 20.0 % - 7 for 35 (4th).

Penalty Kill: 80.0 % - 28 for 35 (11th).

Record When Scoring First: 4-2-1. Utah has scored first in 7 of the 10 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 4 3

Opposition 1 2

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Charlie Gerard (5)

Assists: Diego Cuglietta (8)

Points: Cuglietta/Pat Cannone (9)

Plus/Minus: Kris Myllari (+7)

PIM: Joe Wegwerth/Teigan Zahn (18)

Power Play Points: Ian Scheid (4)

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (41) - 4th most in the league.

Shooting Percentage: AJ White (20.0 %) Minimum 5 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cuglietta, Wegwerth, Scheid, Terao, Cannone (1)

Wins: Peyton Jones (4)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.917)

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (2.61).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 13 10 9 0 0 32 Utah Grizzlies 118 108 94 10 330

Opposition 6 13 6 2 1 28 Opposition 104 104 78 7 293

