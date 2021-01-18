Goalie Motte Loaned to Bridgeport

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), announced today the team has loaned goalie CJ Motte, to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League.

CJ Motte is off to a strong start this season, with a 3-1-0 record, winning his last three starts. The resident of St Clair, Michigan, joined the Americans for a second stint this year after playing last season in Europe.

Motte played with the Americans during the 2018-2019 season and had a record of 18-17-6, with a 0.910 save percentage.

This will be Motte's second time with Bridgeport. He played with the Sound Tigers in the 2014-2015 season and had four starts, with a 0.917 save percentage.

Motte becomes the second Americans goaltender to make the jump to the AHL this week. Zach Sawchenko was recalled by San Jose yesterday.

The Allen Americans return to action this weekend with road games in Kansas City on Saturday night, and Tulsa on Sunday evening. The Americans next home game is on Wednesday, February 3rd against the Wichita Thunder. Click here for tickets. The Allen Americans 2020-2021 Schedule.

