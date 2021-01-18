Stingrays Acquire Defender Cole Fraser
January 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, announced the acquisition of defenseman Cole Fraser in a trade with the Allen Americans Monday in exchange for future considerations.
Fraser, 21, has appeared in 10 games for Allen this season after spending his rookie year with the Americans during 2019-20 and posting eight points (four goals, four assists) in 36 games.
A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Fraser played his junior hockey with the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League from 2015-19 before turning pro. During those four seasons Fraser played in 221 games with the Petes while scoring 54 points on 14 goals and 40 assists.
The 6-foot-2, 198-pound defender was previously selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 5th round of the 2017 NHL Draft.
South Carolina returns to action on Friday night when they begin a 3-game series in Wheeling against the Nailers at 7:10 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Defender Cole Fraser with the Allen Americans
