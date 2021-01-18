Grizzlies Sign Woods, Lowney and Killins

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Riley Woods and defenseman Ryan Lowney and Ryker Killins and have added them to the roster.

Woods played with the Newfoundland Growlers last season, scoring 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists). He was a teammate last season with current Grizzlies goaltender Parker Gahagen, defensemen Garrett Johnston and Miles Gendron and forward Trey Bradley. Woods played in the WHL with the Regina Pats and Spokane Chiefs.

Lowney has pervious experience in this league with the Fort Wayne Komets from 2017-2019. With the Komets his best season was the 2018-19 campaign, where Ryan scored 38 points (5 goals, 33 assists) in 72 games. Lowney played his college hockey at Ferris State from 2014-2017 and was a teammate with Ryker Killins for 2 seasons in 2016, 2017.

Killins played last season with the Rapid City Rush, scoring 21 points (5 goals, 16 assists) in 47 games. He also played in 3 games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners last season.

In a separate roster move the Grizzlies have released defenseman Tanner Jago, who had 2 assists in 8 games.

The Grizzlies homestand concludes on Monday, January 18th with a 5:10 pm start time against the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com. Next homestand will be on January 29th-31st against the Allen Americans.

