ECHL Transactions - January 18

January 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 18, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Tanner Jago, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete C.J. Motte, G loaned to Bridgeport

Florida:

Add Mason Mitchell, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jeff Malott, F loaned to Manitoba

Delete Reece Willcox, D loaned to Hershey

Indy:

Delete Dan Bakala, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Cliff Watson, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Scott Savage, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Matt Marcinew, F loaned to Tucson

South Carolina:

Add Cole Fraser, D added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Delete Alex Dubeau, G loaned to Hershey

Delete Will Graber, D recalled by Hershey

Delete Macoy Erkamps, D recalled by Hershey

Delete Caleb Herbert, F recalled by Hershey

Delete Mason Morelli, F recalled by Hershey

Utah:

Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Maxwell, F placed on reserve

Delete Yuri Terao, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)

Delete Alex Lepkowski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

Wheeling:

Add Hayden Hodgson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Austin Fyten, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Austin Fyten, F placed on reserve

Delete Dane Birks, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve [1/17]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.