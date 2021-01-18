ECHL Transactions - January 18
January 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 18, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Tanner Jago, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete C.J. Motte, G loaned to Bridgeport
Florida:
Add Mason Mitchell, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jeff Malott, F loaned to Manitoba
Delete Reece Willcox, D loaned to Hershey
Indy:
Delete Dan Bakala, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Cliff Watson, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Scott Savage, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Matt Marcinew, F loaned to Tucson
South Carolina:
Add Cole Fraser, D added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Delete Alex Dubeau, G loaned to Hershey
Delete Will Graber, D recalled by Hershey
Delete Macoy Erkamps, D recalled by Hershey
Delete Caleb Herbert, F recalled by Hershey
Delete Mason Morelli, F recalled by Hershey
Utah:
Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Maxwell, F placed on reserve
Delete Yuri Terao, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)
Delete Alex Lepkowski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
Wheeling:
Add Hayden Hodgson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Austin Fyten, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Austin Fyten, F placed on reserve
Delete Dane Birks, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve [1/17]
