Americans Weekly

January 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans return to action this weekend with back to back road games in Kansas City on Saturday night, and Tulsa on Sunday. The Americans games last weekend against the Wichita Thunder were postponed due to league health protocol.

Last Week's Record: 0-0-0

Overall record: 8-3-0-0 16 Points

-- Last Week's Games --

Friday, January 15th, vs. Wichita Thunder (Postponed)

Saturday, January 16th, vs. Wichita Thunder (Postponed)

Sunday, January 17th, vs. Wichita Thunder (Postponed)

-- This Week's Games --

Saturday, January 23rd, @ Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Independence, Missouri

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and FloSports Hockey

Sunday, January 24th, @ Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and FloSports Hockey

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Jesse Mychan (7)

Assists - Tyler Sheehy (9)

Points - Tyler Sheehy and Corey Mackin (11)

Power Play Goals - Corey Mackin and Jesse Mychan (2)

Power Play Assists - Tyler Sheehy (4)

Shorthanded Goals - Josh Lammon (2)

Shorthanded Assists - Josh Lammon, Turner Ottenbreit and Tyler Sheehy (1)

Game Winning Goals - Tyler Sheehy and Les Lancaster (2)

First Goal - Corey Mackin and Kameron Kielly (1)

Insurance Goals - Samuel Laberge and Zane Franklin (1)

Penalty Minutes - Zane Franklin (33)

Plus/Minus - Matt Register (+8)

Shots on Goal - Jesse Mychan (46)

Save Percentage - *CJ Motte (.915)

Goalie Wins - CJ Motte (3)

Goals-Against Average - CJ Motte (2.52)

Americans Notables:

Allen has the third best winning percentage in the league (0.727).

Corey Mackin is the Americans active leader in scoring with 11 points (5 goals and 6 assists).

Jesse Mychan is tied for the league lead with seven goals.

Zane Franklin is fourth in the league with 33 penalty minutes.

Tyler Sheehy tied for third in the ECHL with four power play assists.

Jesse Mychan is second in the league with 46 shots.

CJ Motte is eighth in the ECHL with 2.52 goals against average.

Matt Register is third in the league in defenseman points with nine.

Les Lancaster is tied for the league lead in game winning goals by a defenseman with two.

Allen is fourth in the ECHL averaging 15.36 penalty minutes per game.

Allen Americans Practice and Game Schedule:

Monday, January 18th - 11: 15am

Tuesday, January 19th - 11:15 am

Wednesday, January 20th - 11:15 am

Thursday, January 21st - 11:15 am

Friday, January 22nd - Travel Day to Kansas City

Saturday, January 23rd - Morning Skate at 11:00 am CST (Independence, MO)

Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 pm (CST)

Sunday, January 24th - No Morning Skate

Allen Americans at Tulsa Oilers 7:05 pm CST

