Marcinew Inks Deal with Tucson

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that forward Matt Marcinew has been signed to a contract with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Marcinew, 27, signed with the Fuel prior to the 2020-21 ECHL training camp. The Calgary, Alberta native split last season with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the AHL's Stockton Heat and Springfield Thunderbirds playing in 46 games earning 16 goals and 18 assists. Skating in nine games for the Fuel this season, Marcinew has tallied five goals and seven assists, including two game-winning goals.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward has 41 AHL games under his belt between the Ontario Reign, Springfield Thunderbirds and Stockton Heat earning four goals and nine assists. Appearing in 136 ECHL games between the Manchester Monarchs, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Indy Fuel, Marcinew has tallied 41 goals, 64 assists and 89 penalty minutes.

