Blades Bounce Back from Midweek Loss with Weekend Sweep

January 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Wednesday Setback: The Florida Everblades (10-4-0-0) fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (4-7-1-0) in a 4-1 loss at Hertz Arena on Wednesday. Florida's Alex Kile scored a power-play goal in the first period to put the Blades up 1-0, but the Icemen responded with four unanswered scores.

Jacksonville tucked in three goals in the second period along with one more in the third. New goaltender Jake Hildebrand saw his first action of the year with the Everblades when he entered the crease in the third period and stopped eight of nine shots.

High Octane Offense in Orlando: The Everblades took down the Orlando Solar Bears (6-5-1-0) in a 6-3 contest on Saturday night at the Amway Center. The Blades pressured the Bears the entire game and outshot Orlando 47-27.

Florida forward John McCarron recorded two goals and two assists while his linemate Blake Winiecki added one goal and two assists for the Blades. Goaltender Jake Hildebrand earned the win in his first start with Florida by making 24 saves on 27 shots.

First Overtime Win on Sunday: The Everblades and Solar Bears met again on Sunday afternoon in Orlando, and Florida claimed victory with a 4-3 overtime win. Sunday's action was the first time this season that the Everblades had played in overtime, and it was also the first time this year that Florida won a one-goal game.

Defenseman Logan Roe jumped out of the penalty box and scored a goal with only half a second remaining in the second period to put Florida up 2-1. The Blades took a 3-2 lead on forward Jeff Malott's first career goal, but then the Solar Bears tied the game with less than two minutes to play in the third. 30 seconds into overtime, John McCarron fired a wrist shot into the top corner of the net to seal the win for Florida. With his game-winning goal in overtime, McCarron has now scored 116 goals with Florida in his career and is tied with Matt Demarski for fourth all-time as an Everblade.

Looking Ahead: On Friday, January 22, Florida will continue its five-game road trip by visiting Jacksonville for the first encounter in a three-game weekend series with the Icemen.

The Everblades play the Icemen at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, then again on Saturday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m., and finally on Sunday, January 24 at 3:00 p.m.

Florida returns home on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena. Enjoy Hump Day Deals! $3 Beer, $3 Wine, $3 Hot Dogs and $4 New Amsterdam Vodka!

