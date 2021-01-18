Oil Drops: Oilers Gear up for Four-Game Week

January 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







After collecting two of six points in South Dakota, the Oilers return home for a four-game home stand

OVERALL RECORD: 6-5-0-1 (13 points)

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

RESULTS

Friday, Jan. 15 - Tulsa 4, Rapid City 1 (Rushmore Plaza Civic Center - Rapid City, SD) | Box Score

Rapid City, SD - The Oilers continued their hot roll in 2021, defeating Rapid City 4-1 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Friday.

The Oilers played another opening period without scoring or allowing a goal. The opening half of the frame saw three total penalties, with Rapid City going 0/2 on the man advantage, and Tulsa failing to find the back of the net on their lone power play. The Oilers won the shots battle 12-7.

Danny Moynihan scored the first goal of the contest, collecting his team-leading sixth goal of the year 51 seconds into the middle period. Rookie Max Golod worked his pointstreak to three-straight games with the primary assist on the goal. Gregg Burmaster found his fourth goal of the season, tucking the puck inside the right post and past Gordon Defiel at the 13:27 mark, bringing the game to 2-0. Charlie Sampair extended the Oilers' lead to 3-0 18:20 into the second period, tipping a point shot for his 150th career ECHL point.

Tyler Coulter stuffed home a loose puck during a frantic, net-mouth scramble on the power play, bringing the game to 3-1 - ending the Rush's scoring drought with 3:51 left in the contest. Tulsa restored their three-goal lead with 91 seconds remaining when Darby Llewellyn potted an empty-net goal against his former team to close out the scoring at 4-1.

The reigning Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week, Roman Durny, steered aside 24 of 25 shots to pick up his third-straight win. Burmaster earned first-star honors, tallying the game-winning goal and two assists.

Saturday, Jan. 16 -Tulsa 1, Rapid City 3 (Rushmore Plaza Civic Center - Rapid City, SD) Box Score

TULSA, OK- The Oilers saw their first loss of 2021 on Saturday night, falling 3-1 to Rapid City at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Danny Moynihan opened the scoring for the third-straight game, snapping a puck from the slot past David Tendeck for his team-leading seventh goal on the year. Moynihan's goal - which came 12:06 into the first frame - was the only goal of the period. Olle Eriksson Ek made nine saves on nine shots, and Tendeck got on top of 12 of 13 chances.

Rapid City wasted no time getting to work in the second period. Tyson Empey scored his third goal of the season 1:33 into the period, rocketing a shot inside the post at the perfect height. Avery Peterson scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season less than three minutes later, giving a 2-1 lead to the Rapid City Rush - their first of the weekend.

Rapid City extended their lead with another early goal. This one came 3:13 into the third period, with Jack Suter tying Peterson's team-leading goal total. Suter was able to get on a rebound, scooping the puck up into the net to close out the scoring early in the final period.

Sunday, Jan. 17 -Tulsa 2, Rapid City 3 (Rushmore Plaza Civic Center - Rapid City, SD) Box Score

RAPID CITY, SD - The Oilers were unable to get back in the win column on Sunday, losing to Rapid City for the second-straight night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The Rush scored the first goal of the game for the first time on the weekend. Hunter Garlent - who had plenty of space thanks to a four-on-four scenario - corralled a rebound before popping the puck past a sliding Roman Durny with 3:31 remaining in the first period. Garlent's goal was the only goal of the period, but both teams reached double digits in the shot department. Tulsa put 13 on Gordon Defiel, while Durny faced 10 shots from the Rush.

Rapid City extended their lead early in the second period, scoring in the opening 100 seconds of the middle frame for the second-consecutive night. Gabriel Chabot scored his third of the season, hammering home a feed from Hunter Garlent, who walked out of the corner to set up his line mate. Tulsa answered the bell five minutes later at the 6:06 mark of the period. Brent Gates sniped Defiel from the high slot, bringing the game to 2-1. It was Gates who tied the game up at 2-2, scoring his second of the game when he floated into the right circle before blasting the puck against the grain and inside the far post. The Oilers' celebration was short-lived, giving up a tip goal from Stephen Baylis 26 seconds later, placing Rapid City on top 3-2 at the 15:55 mark of the period.

No goals were scored in the final frame. Adam Pleskach thought he found a power-play goal late in the game, but it was called off - the second time in as many nights the Oilers' captain had one pulled off the board.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times CT)

Wednesday, Jan. 20 - Indy AT Tulsa - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

Friday, Jan. 22 - Indy AT Tulsa - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

Saturday, Jan. 23 - Indy AT Tulsa - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

Sunday, Jan. 24 - Allen AT Tulsa - 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

FAST FACTS

- Adam Pleskach is three goals away from 200 career professional goals

. Charlie Sampair collected his 150th career ECHL point last week

. Justin Taylor is one assist away from 200 in his career

. Danny Moynihan is tied for the league lead with seven goals

. Adam Pleskach leads the ECHL with 53 shots

. Adam Pleskach has points in all five home games

TEAM TRENDS

- The Oilers have won five of their last seven games

. Tulsa is 3-0-0-0 when tied through two periods

. Tulsa has outshot their opponents in 20 consecutive Sunday games dating back March 11, 2018

. The Oilers are 5-0-0-1 in one-goal games

. Tulsa is 4-0-0-1 at home

. The Oilers are 5-4-0-1 when outshooting their opponent and 1-0-0-0 in games they've been outshot

. Tulsa is 4-0-0-0 in games they've allowed two goals or less

. The Oilers are 2-0-0-1 on Fridays

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 9 - Adam Pleskach, Danny Moynihan

GOALS: 7 -Danny Moynihan

ASSISTS: 6 - Adam Pleskach

PLUS/MINUS: +2 - Garret Cockerill, J.C. Brassard, Adam Pleskach, Danny Moynihan

PIMS: 24 -Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 1 - Danny Moynihan, Maxim Golod, Adam Pleskach, Brent Gates

SH GOALS: 0

GW GOALS: 1- Danny Moynihan, Ian McNulty, Adam Pleskach, Bryce Kindopp, Gregg Burmaster

SHOTS: 53 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 3 - Olle Eriksson Ek, Roman Durny

GAA: 2.17 - Roman Durny

SAVE %: .925- Roman Durny

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 4/36 (11.1%)

Last Week - 1/9 (11.1%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -32/36 (88.8%)

Last Week - 8/9 (88.8%)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.