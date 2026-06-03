Matt Turner Went from Undrafted to @ussoccer Roster
Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution YouTube Video
#mls #ussoccer #worldcup
Check out the New England Revolution Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from June 2, 2026
- Colorado Rapids Forward Georgi Minoungou Called up to Burkina Faso National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Cancel Ethiopian Soccer Legacy Match - D.C. United
- Three Orlando City SC Players Named to FIFA World Cup 2026™ Rosters - Orlando City SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Invites Fans to Free Soccer Celebrations at Energizer Park on June 12, 19 & 25 - St. Louis City SC
- New York City FC to Launch "City Corner" at NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ as Part of Summer Programming Celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026? - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Sees Five Players Receive International Call-Ups - Minnesota United FC
- Ten Real Salt Lake Pipeline Players Called-Up to Represent Respective Countries in June FIFA International Window - Real Salt Lake
- Major League Soccer Sets Record with 44 Players Named to FIFA World Cup 2026™ Squads - MLS
- Etihad Player of the Month: Wolf Wins Award for May - New York City FC
- Red Bull New York Signs Midfielder Ronald Donkor to New MLS Contract - Red Bull New York
- Leagues Cup Launches New Gaming Hub with $1 Million Bracket Challenge Presented by Coors Light - MLS
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution D Peyton Miller and M Brooklyn Raines Called up to United States Under-21 National Team
- Revolution Academy U-18s and U-15s Cap 2025-26 Season at MLS NEXT Cup
- J.D. Gunn Called up to Panama National Team for International Friendlies
- Revolution Homegrown M Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team
- Revolution Homegrown Products Called into U.S. Youth National Teams