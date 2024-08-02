Match Preview: Miami FC at Loudoun United FC

August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC heads up to Virginia to face Loudoun United FC for the second match between the two teams of the season. The last match between the two Eastern Conference teams ended tied 2-2 in Miami.

Miami FC

Miami travels up to Virigina for its first match in August to take on Loudoun United FC following a 1-2 loss at home to Oakland Roots SC.

Miami just lost to Oakland after a close 1-2 final score. With Frank Lopez securing his fifth goal of the season, matching Allen Gavilanes, Miami was hoping for one more to close out the match.

Frank Lopez also scored in Miami's last match against Loudoun alongside Michael Lawrence. They will be working to secure the three points in Virigina this weekend before traveling to Texas next week to face El Paso Locomotive FC.

Opponent: Loudoun United FC

Loudoun United FC currently holds the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Loudoun has 27 points on table with a 7-6-7 record thus far. The team will be looking to secure its spot in the playoffs as the season continues.

The two main players to watch on the home team are Zach Ryan and Wesley Legget, with eight and six goals respectively, they lead the team in goals scored. Alongside Ryan and Legget, Loudoun's squad also houses former Miami midfielder Florian Valot. Valot has three goals and three assists for the Virginia team so far.

Loudoun United will be looking to keep hold of its playoff spot this Saturday when visited by Miami FC.

#LDNvMIA Quick Facts

Date: 8/3/24

Kickoff: 7:30 P.M. EST

Venue: Segra Field

Watch: TV33 (Local), ESPN+ (Nationwide), & YouTube (International)

