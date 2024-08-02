Indy Eleven Blanked by Charleston Battery, 5-0

August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MOUNT PLEASANT, South Carolina - Indy Eleven fell to Eastern Conference foe Charleston Battery, 5-0, on the road Friday evening.

For the 13th time in 21 matches this season, the Boys in Blue held their opponent scoreless in the first half to take a 0-0 tie into the locker room. Indy outshot Charleston, 6-2, in the frame, with the two sides each registering two apiece on target. However, it was all Charleston in the second half as the home team scored five goals to secure the victory.

At the halftime break, the Boys in Blue welcomed back a familiar face as Aodhan Quinn returned to action for the first time since September 2, 2023, after a season-ending knee injury to don the captain's armband.

With the loss, Indy falls to 9-7-5 on the season, while Charleston improves to 13-3-7 to lead the USL Championship Eastern Conference.

The Boys in Blue return home Wednesday against Rhode Island FC and will host New Mexico United Saturday. Single-game tickets for home matches are available for all matches via Ticketmaster. For more information on all ticket options click here. For questions, please email tickets@indyeleven.com or give us a call at 317.685.1100.

Charleston Battery 5:0 Indy Eleven

Friday, August 2, 2024 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Patriots Point | Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

2024 USL Championship Records

Charleston Battery: 13-3-7 (+27), 46 pts

Indy Eleven: 9-7-5 (-2), 32 pts

Scoring Summary

CHS - MD Myers (Nick Markanich) 52'

CHS - Emilo Ycaza 71'

CHS - Nick Markanich (Juan Torres) 78'

CHS - Jackson Conway 85'

CHS - Robbie Crawford 90+5'

Discipline Summary

IND - Romario Williams (caution) 51'

IND - Adrian Diz Pe (caution) 67'

IND - Logan Neidlinger (caution) 77'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, Adrian Diz Pe (Sebastian Guenzatti 75'), Josh O'Brien, Benjamin Ofeimu, Ben Mines (Aodhan Quinn 45'), Cam Lindley (captain) (Laurence Wootton 75'), Logan Neidlinger, Douglas Martinez, Augi Williams (Tyler Gibson 79'), Romario Williams

Indy Subs: Yannik Oettl, Callum Chapman-Page, Karsen Henderlong

Charleston Battery line-up: Christian Garner, Nathan Dossantos, Graham Smith, Leland Archer, Mark Segbers (Josh Drack 90+2'), Chris Allan, Emilo Ycaza, Juan Torres (Prince Saydee 84'), Arturo Rodriguez (Jay Chapman 71'), Nick Markanich (Jackson Conway 84'), MD Myers (Robbie Crawford 84')

Charleston Subs: Diego Gutierrez, Ezekiel Soto, Bradyn Cobb, Enzo Mori

