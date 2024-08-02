Legion FC Embracing Versatility Ahead of Hartford Athletic Matchup

August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC enters Saturday's contest against Hartford Athletic with a chance to do something it has yet to over the course of the 2024 USL Championship season - win consecutive games at Protective Stadium.

The Three Sparks capped off July with some fireworks as it looked the part in a 3-0 victory over Orange County SC for its second home win in its last three matches and fourth overall. So as things appear to be turning around on home soil, it's not lost on the team the opportunity that stands in front of them this weekend as it sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference table and just on the outside of a home playoff spot with 13 matches to go.

"It's a home game and we should always be winning at home," said Legion FC coach Tom Soehn. "In the past, that's where we have been letting ourselves down, so it's a priority."

MATCH INFO

Birmingham Legion FC (9W-8L-4D) vs Hartford Athletic (6W-11L-3D)

USL Championship | Matchday 22

Saturday, August 3 - 6:30 p.m. CT

Protective Stadium - Birmingham, AL

Watch: WABM My68 (Birmingham)

Stream: ESPN +

Another priority for Birmingham has been returning to full fitness with the squad having dealt with an assortment of injuries dating all the way back to preseason. Having to go through stretches of matches without key players on the field has hindered Legion FC in some aspects, however it has also forced the squad to adapt, whether that's been with tactics or expanding the roles of certain players.

Last time out against Orange County, captain Phanuel Kavita moved away from his usual centerback spot to more of a stay-at-home right back, pushing Derek Dodson further up the field where he completed five of his eight passes in the final third while leading Birmingham with five total crosses.

"Not just this past game, but the past three or four games, players that have come in have made a massive difference," said midfielder Enzo Martinez. "Whether it has been a young player or an older player, everyone has stepped up when the team needs it."

Meanwhile, Ramiz Hamouda - who has been deployed exclusively as a left back off the bench for much of the season - has now made two straight starts in the midfield as the 16-year-old U.S. youth international continues to grow the resume in his first professional season.

"Coach has given me more roles to play and they are asking me to do more physically and to have a better presence," said Hamouda who has appeared in Legion FC's last eight matches after appearing in only three of the first fourteen.

"The staff is trying new things and we're all up for it. We're adapting and playing in the midfield is new for me. I like learning and these guys are helping me a lot, so it's been really fun. I like to get in the attack a little bit while have more of a presence defensively in the midfield."

With all these changes being made out of necessity, it has now made for some interesting decisions for Soehn going forward as the roster health continues to recover. After missing three games across June and July, Dawson McCartney has responded with a goal and two assists in the last four games, while Tyler Pasher marked his return last Saturday with a goal and an assist in a 22-minute cameo.

Having had to spend the last handful of matches just hoping he had enough guys to fill out a team sheet, Soehn suddenly has a plethora of options to choose from with guys fighting for spots all across the pitch.

"There was a point in the season where I couldn't remember the last time we were able to dress out 18 guys," laughed Soehn. "You get some of those guys back now and it makes for a better group and it creates a competition amongst the squad that we're looking forward to.

"We're going to keep trying things out now so that when we get to the stretch run, we will have some versatility and the ability to do different things in the event that more injuries happen or if you just need to change something up to solidify a game or look at different attacking options if the game needs to be won."

On the subject of games needing to be won, Hartford Athletic felt that way on Wednesday as it snapped a six-match winless streak with a 1-0 home victory over Detroit City FC.

The difference of the match came on a 23rd minute goal from forward Deshane Beckford, who is a third of a dynamic triumvirate up top that also features Mamadou Dieng and Michee Ngalina. Together, the trio has combined for 11 of Hartford's 17 goals in the USLC campaign and 43 shots on target.

"Those three guys in transition can really hurt you," Soehn said. "As we attack, we have to make sure that we maintain our shape and always take into account where those three are and that's just anticipating when the ball turns overs that we're still in good spots."

When Birmingham first faced Hartford Athletic back on March 23 in Connecticut, it was Ngalina who provided the lone goal in a 1-0 Legion FC defeat, marking the first of his team-high six goals on the season.

"They're a team that beat us early in the year and a team that we could be fighting with for a playoff spot," Martinez said of Saturday's opponent, who currently sits 10 points back of Birmingham. "These points are so, so important in order to keep climbing up the table."

Follow Along

For Starting XI and in-game updates, follow @bhmlegion on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, as well as the Legion FC Match Center. A youth clinic will be held prior to the match, presented by Regions. Registration will be from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. CT with the hour-long clinic to take place immediately afterwards. Open to ages 5-16, the clinic is free with the purchase of a ticket to Saturday's match.

Legion FC will also have designated spots for donations as part of its Back To School drive in partnership with United Way of Central Alabama. Those who donate a school item from the approved list will receive a free general admission ticket to Saturday's match.

