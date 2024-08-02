El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Andy Cabrera to 25-Day Contract

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed forward Andy Cabrera to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval, and will be available for selection tomorrow against Memphis 901 FC.

Cabrera arrives fresh off a successful stint abroad in the German fourth tier with Greifswalder FC, helping the side clinch qualification to the coveted DFP-Pokal - Germany's national domestic cup competition - and contributing to a club-best second-place league finish, scoring four (4) goals and assisting three (3) in 20 total appearances.

Son of Locomotive Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera, the 24-year-old spent last season on loan with Rio Grande Valley FC from Colombian side Real Cartagena. In 27 matches with the Toros in 2023, he recorded three (3) assists and a club-leading seven (7) goals. His first professional stint was also with RGV FC, debuting at 17 years old and scoring four (4) goals in 30 appearances between 2018-19.

He played NCAA Division I collegiate soccer with Butler University between 2019 and 2022. As a Bulldog, Cabrera tallied 23 goals and 12 assists in 69 matches, starting in every one of those contests. He earned several individual accolades with the Bulldogs which include a selection to the 2022 Hermann Trophy Watch List, 3-time All-BIG EAST First Team (2020-21, 2021, 2022) and 2019 BIG EAST Freshman of the Year. Cabrera was drafted in the third round with the 76th overall pick of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Chicago Fire in 2022.

A Colorado Rapids youth product, Cabrera also developed his talents at the IMG Academy in Florida and Houston Dynamo.

