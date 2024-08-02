FC Tulsa Training Academy Forging Pathway to Pros

August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

There's a soccer pipeline growing in Green Country.

As athletes ages 9-23 gather for FC Tulsa's Elite Identifier Camps on Tuesday - they'll be playing for much more than your traditional camp. With training sessions in front of FC Tulsa players and personnel, a special week of development and opportunity lies on the line. These opportunities stem from the growth of FC Tulsa's Training Academy and its mission to forge local pathways to pro opportunities in the sport.

In partnership with SCHEELS, the Training Academy's Camps & Clinics has served as a premier training and development program for youth, collegiate and PRO-AM players.

Look no further than Breyden Brumbaugh.

Brumbaugh, age 19, was called up to train with the club this season after making the most of his spring identifier camp. A center-back and centermid, he earned his shot after coming across the club's Elite Development Program after spending time in England and Belgium.

"Going through the EDP program and training with the guys was really good," Brumbaugh said. "They're great people - coaches, staff - who want to help you become a better player.

"Playing with these professionals is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Now playing for Brooke House FC of USL League Two, Brumbraugh and defender Anthony Harper - an Academy Contract signee and rising senior at Riverfield Country Day - help exemplify the talent pool both discoverable through the FC Tulsa Training Academy and in Green Country as a whole.

Behind the curtain, Alex McLaurin, FC Tulsa Training Academy and EDP Director, has built the program into a premier platform for players of all skill levels. With camps and training sessions starting as young as six, the programs have strived to provide player-centered environments for those looking to learn the game and pushing for the pros.

"We want everyone to bring the best out of each other, push for their dreams and have fun every day," McLaurin said. "Our camps are geared more toward the traditional sense of the joy of the game, but it also brings out some structure. Our clinics are more geared toward a certain topic, whether that's becoming a better goal scorer or a better goalkeeper, while also serving all skill levels."

Among the avenues, McLaurin has helped build out the club's Player Development Program, which provides those ages 6-16 an environment to focus and grow upon their individual skills, and clinics for players and families to better understand the sport's philosophy. Through its Elite Development Program, he has strived to create a bridge to college and pro opportunities.

"Our player ID model is about getting players inside of our environment," McLaurin said. "We want to get them used to the training and what it takes to be a professional.

"These sessions allow us to monitor them daily and find out about each individual player. This helps us see where we think they are currently at, what level that they can play at and how they can progress. Then, we help them through their individual development plan based on their goals and what we've identified."

In the club's Boys and Mens Spring ID Camp, attendees followed similar periodization and preparation to the First Team, watched training sessions up close and received insights from head coach Mario Sanchez and FC Tulsa players during its week of work.

With Brumbaugh earning his shot on the big stage in the spring, attendees for the club's upcoming identifier will also be vying to carve their path.

A pathway carved through the FC Tulsa Training Academy.

"We want to give players inside of our community that chance to pursue their ambitions, whether that's getting onto the first team, or higher," McLaurin said. "We want to provide them with that avenue and guidance. That is the biggest goal for the FC Tulsa Training Academy."

