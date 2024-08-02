Las Vegas Lights FC Adds Danish Centerback Elias Gartig

August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced it has signed centerback Elias Gartig (pronounced GAR-tig). The 21-year-old was most recently with Danish side Nykobing FC. A 6-foot-4 defender, Gartig brings experience with more than 80 appearances in the second and third tier of the professional leagues in Denmark. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

"We are pleased to welcome Elias to Lights FC. He is someone whose size, physicality and versatility adds to and strengthens our defensive group, especially in the postseason push we are a part of," said Las Vegas Lights FC Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "The addition of Elias also represents our ongoing plan and commitment to acquiring young talented players that will be part of the long-term future of The Lights. We are looking forward to incorporating him into the team."

A product of Brondby IF's Academy, Gartig made 15 professional appearances for BK Frem between 2020-2021. He later joined Nykobing FC where for the past two seasons he averaged nearly 18 appearances per season on the backline, adding a goal and an assist during that timeframe as well. There, he racked up a total of 70 appearances for The Alliance. Gartig was also on the team sheet for the club's 3-0 upset victory against Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen in the Third Round of the 2021-2022 Danish Cup.

Up next, the Lights return to Cashman Field on Aug. 10 looking to build off the team's home success they built in the month of June. From June 1-29, the Lights packed in a busy stretch that included six home matches - five of which were held at Cashman Field. The Club went unbeaten (2-0-4) and secured 10 points.

The Club is currently unbeaten in its last 10 matches. Lights fans eager to catch their Club in action during the month of August are encouraged to secure tickets now for remaining summer theme night matches.

