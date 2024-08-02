Highly-Touted United States Youth International Defender Pedro Guimaraes Becomes Latest Player to Join Orange County SC

August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC is delighted to announce the signing of 16-year-old defender Pedro Guimaraes to his first professional contract. The U.S. Youth National Team product join's OCSC's #NextWave program from the LAFC Academy.

The Aliso Viejo, CA resident has impressed as one of the top youth prospects of his age group, being named to the MLS Next All-Star Game in Columbus while at the LAFC Academy earlier this season. He also completed a training stint with Brazilian giants Flamengo in February of this year.

"Pedro is one of the top youth prospects in the nation and we are delighted that he has chosen the OCSC pathway to start his professional journey," OCSC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Peter Nugent said.

"Signing another youth national team player of Pedro's caliber continues to signify our intent to be at the forefront of youth development in the country. We look forward to working with Pedro and helping him achieve his goal of playing in Europe in the future."

The talented defender was also named to the U-15 USYNT squad that won the 2023 CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championships in the Dominican Republic, the first American team to win the tournament. Guimaraes appeared in all eight matches of the tournament, starting three of them. His squad went undefeated, including a 4-2 defeat of Mexico in the League A Final.

He has also since been named to three U-16 USYNT Training Camps this year, including the squad's May camp featuring matches against Argentina and Uruguay, where he had an assist in the match against Argentina.

"I am extremely excited to sign my first professional contract with Orange County SC," Guimaraes said. "It has been something I have been working for since I started playing this sport and God has led me to this moment, through paths that I won't forget.

"I can't wait to play my first game in front of the fans and my family, as this is a moment I will never forget. I promise to give my everything on the field. For County!"

After an impressive youth career, Guimaraes has made the decision to turn pro and chosen OCSC's #NextWave and Pathway to Europe Program as the first step in his professional career. It is a testament to the success of the Black and Orange's ability to give a platform for young players to showcase their talents prior to going abroad.

Now, Guimaraes can hope to follow in the footsteps of those who have come before him like Kobi Henry, Korede Osundina and Milan Iloski, all now playing for clubs in Europe's top divisions.

Guimaraes will be available for selection on Saturday, August 3 as The County Boys host USL Championship newcomers North Carolina FC. The best way to see Pedro and the rest of the Black and Orange for the remainder of this season is with our 10 ticket Flex Packs! Grab yours today, here.

Transaction Details:

Orange County SC sign defender Pedro Guimaraes, August 2024

Name: Pedro Guimaraes

Position: Defender

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 145 lbs

Number: 13

Born: April 10, 2008

Birthplace: Paoli, PA

Hometown: Aliso Viejo, CA

Previous Club: LAFC Academy

Social Media: @pedroguimaraes08 on Instagram

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.