Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 8/3/24

Defend 210: Toyota Field has become a fortress over the last few seasons, often toted as one of the toughest places to play in the league. San Antonio is 22-4-18 at home over the past three years, scoring 78 goals with a +36 goal differential. In 2024, SAFC has bagged 14 goals at Toyota Field, holding a +3 goal differential over its visitors.

Set the Tempo: SAFC has held the advantage over its opponents in a number of offensive statistical categories this season, out-possessing its challengers in 14 out of 20 matches so far. In addition, San Antonio has matched or outshot its competition on 12 occasions.

Golden Guy: The reigning USL Championship Golden Playmaker has picked up right where he left off last season, tying the club's all-time assist record after adding his 17th against Phoenix Rising. Hernandez has already exceeded his 52 chances created from last season, now with 57, and leads the team with six Team of the Week selections this season. The midfielder is also tied for most assists in the league with seven. Last year, Hernandez led the league with 10 assists, setting a new SAFC single-season record.

USL Championship Match #21 - San Antonio FC vs. FC Tulsa

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Kickoff: 8:0 0 p.m. CT

Stadium : Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch : ESPN+, Bally Sports Southwest

Stats : USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 5-10-5 (20 pts; 11th in Western Conference)

FC Tulsa: 5-6-7 (22 pts; 10th in Western Conference)

All-time Series : SAFC leads the all-time series at 8-5-5. Tulsa took the previous meeting this season, a 2-1 decision at ONEOK Field in June. SAFC has never lost to Tulsa at home.

