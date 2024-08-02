El Paso Locomotive FC Set for Rematch at Memphis 901 FC

August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC are on the road for a rematch against Memphis 901 FC on Saturday, August 3 with the match set for a 6:30 p.m. MT kickoff on ESPN+.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT MEMPHIS 901 FC - SATURDAY, AUGUST 3, 2024 @ 6:30 P.M. MT - AUTOZONE PARK

Watch: ESPN+

Watch Party: The Union Draft House Sunland (730 Sunland Park Dr.)

ALL-TIME SERIES

The two sides are set for their third-ever meeting, with Memphis managing to get the wins on both occasions.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

In a continued effort to find solutions to turn the season around, El Paso Locomotive FC has brought in additional players in hopes of getting immediate impacts in return.

This week, the Locos announced the arrivals of both defender Dennis Erdmann, 33, and forward Andy Cabrera, 24, who each have notable experience playing in the USL Championship. Erdmann arrived having last played for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC where he was a key figure in their historic run to the 2022 Western Conference Final whereas Cabrera had two stints with Rio Grande Valley FC (2018-19, 2023) and found great success up top for the Toros in the club's final season, ending the year as the top scorer with seven (7) goals and assisting another three (3).

There is a lot of change happening but the new players will have to settle in quickly as Locomotive head to AutoZone Park in search of its first win against a tough Memphis side. The last trip to Memphis was one to forget and the Locos will need to make sure to come in ready to fight. As Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera has stated on many occasions, every game from here on out is a final that needs to be won.

MEMPHIS 901 FC

The Beale Street Boys will be boosted on Saturday by the return of two key players who served out their red card suspensions last week: defender Abdoulaye Cissoko and forward Marlon Santos, who leads the club in goals (7) and assists (5). Marlon will be a player the Locos need to make sure is locked up defensively as he scored the opening goal and provided the stoppage-time assist to give Memphis the 2-1 win at Southwest University Park earlier this year.

Another factor to take into consideration is the arrival of midfielder Panos Armenakas from Phoenix Rising FC. The 25-year-old Aussie is one of the top attacking players in the league and was pivotal in Phoenix's title run last season. Having him on their roster widens the door of possibility for Memphis and the Locos will need to make sure they are on high alert for what will be a difficult test.

