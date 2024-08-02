Phoenix Rising FC Signs Striker Tomás Ángel on Loan from Los Angeles FC

August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC striker Tomás Ángel

PHOENIX, Arizona ( - Phoenix Rising FC has signed Tomás Ángel, on loan from MLS side LAFC for the remainder of the 2024 season pending league and federation approval, the club announced today.

"Tommy is going to be a great addition to the team," said Phoenix Rising Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez. "He is a player with a lot of talent that has come from a very high level in Colombia at a young age. Scoring three goals in the U20 World Cup with his national team speaks to his level of quality and talent. I am excited to work with him. He brings value to the team in an area we needed. We also hope to help him in his development and grow as a player. Our goal is that Phoenix Rising becomes an important step in his career."

Ángel, 21, has five appearances and one goal in 47 minutes played with LAFC this season. He also has five appearances and three goals in MLS Next Pro in 305 minutes since joining LAFC from Colombian first division side Atlético Nacional on January 31, 2024.

The forward made 52 appearances, scored eight goals and added two assists across all competitions for Atlético Nacional between 2021 and 2023. During his time with Nacional, Ángel made four Copa Liberatores appearances, won two Colombian Cups, one league championship and the Superliga Colombiana (2023).

Ángel was a key player for Colombia at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, scoring three times in five matches during the competition. Colombia won its group and advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to Italy. In total, the forward scored five goals in 14 appearances at the Under-20 level for his country.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Tomás Ángel on loan from LAFC

Name: Tomás Ángel

No. 9

Position: Forward

DOB: February 20, 2003 (21)

Hometown: Medellín, Colombia

Birthplace: Birmingham, England

Former Club: LAFC (on loan)

Height: 5-9

Weight: 147

