Monterey Bay Hosts Tampa Bay Rowdies on Hometown Heroes Night at Cardinale Stadium

August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-9-5, 26 points) returns to action Saturday for an exciting 7 p.m. PT showdown at home against Tampa Bay Rowdies (11-4-5, 38 points) in Week 22 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. It will be Hometown Heroes Night at Cardinale Stadium, presented by California Highway Patrol. Saturday's match will be broadcast locally via KION on FOX 35 (46.2 over the air, 35 Dish, 47 DirecTV and 3/702 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Monterey Bay F.C. announced a new direction for the organization earlier in the week with the decision to part ways with Sporting Director and Head Coach Frank Yallop and Assistant Coach Ramiro Corrales. With the Club's next manager to be named on Monday, freshly-retired Simon Dawkins has stepped up as the Club's interim Head Coach for this weekend's match against the Rowdies in Seaside. Currently hanging on above the line in eighth place in the Western Conference, Monterey Bay is hoping to regain some traction and begin an upward climb in the table through the final 12 weeks of the regular season. That all starts with a promising performance and a result on the weekend.

Tampa Bay finds itself currently in third place in the Eastern Conference and is looking to close in on the six-point gap between their current position and the top of the table. In addition, the Rowdies will aim to extend its current win streak to four matches with a victory in Seaside. Tampa Bay leads the all-time head-to-head with Monterey Bay, claiming wins in both previous contests so far. Now, the Crisp-and-Kelp will be looking to earn its first win over the Eastern Conference side with the third installment of the Battle of the Bays set to take place at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday.

Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 61 degrees

2024 Records

Monterey Bay F.C. (7-9-5, 26 pts, 8th West); Tampa Bay Rowdies (11-4-5, 38 pts, 3rd East)

