Memphis 901 FC Looks to Solidify Standing against El Paso

August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC is back at AutoZone Park this Saturday looking to solidify their top four standing against El Paso Locomotive.

Fans will notice some new faces warming up for the Beale Street Boys on Saturday including goalkeeper Triston Henry and forward Jon Bakero, who helped Memphis to a tough 1-0 over San Antonio FC in their debuts last weekend. The victory extended the club's home unbeaten streak to seven matches.

"It's not easy to join a club in the middle of the season," Bakero said. "They've obviously been doing a good job and winning games. There's always going to be competition with good players all around. Coming into it I knew that was going to be the case."

901 FC added another mid-season acquisition this week with 2023 USL Championship title winner Panos Armenakas arrived in Memphis via transfer. The 25-year-old with championship pedigree adds to a deep stable of Memphis attackers just in time for the final third of the regular season in preparation for a playoff run.

Armenakas appeared in every regular season match he was available for selection for Phoenix Rising FC before starting in all four postseason matches with a goal in the Round of 16.

"Nothing is won on paper, but I've been a part of a team that's won the championship, and I've been an important part in that," Armenakas said. "I wouldn't have come here if we didn't have the chance to win and I think we have more than enough here to win. People on the outside might not think that, but I'm sure we'll shut them up eventually."

They'll host El Paso sitting at the bottom of the USL Championship Western Conference. All three of El Paso's victories this season have come on the road.

Kickoff for Saturday's match at AutoZone Park is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. College students can present their student ID at the box office for a $10 ticket.

Memphis will debut their new River Kit on Saturday night.

