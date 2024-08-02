Rhode Island FC Takes on Detroit City FC Tomorrow on CBS

August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC travels to Keyworth Stadium to take on North Carolina FC in Week 22 of the USL Championship season.

WHO

Detroit City FC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, August 3

4 p.m. ET

WHERE

Keyworth Stadium

3201 Roosevelt St.

Hamtramck, MI 48212

BROADCAST

CBS (WPRI-TV local)

MATCH PREVIEW

Across five matches in the month of July, Detroit City FC was shut out three times and scored just two goals with a 0W-3L-2D record, matching its longest winless run of the season. The club's most recent contest was a midweek loss at Eastern Conference side Hartford Athletic, where the visitors could not overcome a narrow first-half deficit despite dominating the stat sheet. Throughout the match, Detroit held more than 60 percent of the ball, outshot Hartford 15-7 and strung together 162 more passes than the opposition, but Le Rouge could not find the breakthrough, coming up empty-handed in a slim 1-0 loss and falling victim to a second-straight shutout defeat. In total, Detroit has racked up double-figure shots in each of its last four matches, including 21 shots inside the box in its last two outings, but has lacked a finishing touch, unable to find the back of the net in three of its last four.

So far this season, Rhode Island FC is undefeated against repeat opponents, having taken down both Louisville City FC (5-2) and North Carolina FC (2-1) when facing the Eastern Conference clubs a second time. Those victories account for two of five total wins across RIFC's last six matches and supplement a club-record seven-match unbeaten streak that dates back to the club's last loss on June 8, which came in its first meeting against Detroit. The 2-0 final score from Beirne Stadium marked the only time this season that RIFC has been shutout during a loss, and one of only three matches in which the Ocean State club failed to score at home. Since then, RIFC has put away more than 60 percent of its season-long goal tally during its current unbeaten streak, outscoring opponents 21-11 in seven-straight multi-goal performances - including the pair of wins against Louisville and North Carolina.

