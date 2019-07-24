Marvel's One-Hit Gem Leads Tribe in 1-0 Win

July 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - James Marvel took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as the offense edged past his Syracuse counterpart's own perfect-game bid in a 1-0 victory Wednesday afternoon. The win was the Tribe's second one-hitter of the season.

The victory extended Indy's win streak to four games for the first time since winning four on the road from May 21-24 at Louisville and Columbus.

The game featured just three hits combined between the teams and only one extra-base hit, a double belonging to Ke'Bryan Hayes. The Tribe had lost 16 straight games when tallying three hits or less, last winning on July 21, 2016 vs. Charlotte. Their last 1-0 win came at Louisville on Aug. 4, 2017.

Marvel (W, 3-0) duplicated last Thursday's outing vs. Syracuse with six more innings of one-hit ball. He allowed just two hits and five walks with 16 strikeouts against Syracuse in 12.0 innings pitched, both starts resulting in the only one-hit wins for the Tribe this season. The right-hander walked a career-high tying four batters but was able to shut down any scoring threat by the Mets.

The first hit of the game came off a Tribe bat to open the sixth inning. On the first pitch he saw, Hunter Owen singled through the left side for the Indians' first baserunner. Indy eventually put two men in scoring position but couldn't cash in on the opportunity. Syracuse answered with a hit of its own after a one-out walk but stranded a runner at third for the second time in the game.

The Indians (52-49) gained their 1-0 advantage following Hayes' leadoff double in the seventh. He stole third base and coerced a balk with a long lead off third to score the game's lone run.

Montana DuRapau and Dovydas Neverauskas (S, 7) paired up for four strikeouts in the final three innings of the game to hold the one-hit shutout, Indy's fourth shutout victory and first since a 3-0 triumph in Marvel's Triple-A debut on July 5 vs. Toledo.

The Mets (50-52) pulled starter Chris Mazza through just 64 pitches with two outs in the sixth inning after he surrendered a hit and a walk. Ryan O'Rourke (L, 1-3) kept the inherited runners from scoring in the sixth but took the loss thanks to Hayes' run in the seventh.

The Indians and Mets face off for the final time in 2019 with a 6:35 p.m. ET start in Syracuse on Thursday. Alex McRae (6-6, 4.96) will take the mound for the Indians against Ervin Santana (1-1, 4.42).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.