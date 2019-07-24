Fleece Blanket Giveaway Rescheduled for September 1

July 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have announced that their fleece blanket giveaway, presented by PNC Bank, is now slated as a part of Fan Appreciation Day. The RailRiders play the Buffalo Bisons on September 1, and the first 2,500 fans will receive this premium item.

Gates at PNC Field will open at noon on September 1 with a first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

The blankets feature the commemorative 30th season logo and will be passed out on the second to last day of the regular season, which is also a Geisinger Family FUNday with an autograph session courtesy of Knoebel's and Allegiant, Kids Eat Free thanks to Jersey Mike's Subs and a post game Kid's Fun Run on the bases.

For tickets or more information, please call (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.