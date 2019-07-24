Wings, Tides Wrap Series Thursday Morning at 11:05

July 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Red Wings weeklong homestand continues Thursday morning with an 11:05am matinee! The fun this week still includes THREE giveaways, TWO fireworks shows, ROC the ROC Night and our Christmas Vacation in July!

THURSDAY, JULY 25 (11:05am) VS. NORFOLK TIDES (ORIOLES)

Gates open at 10am

CAMP DAY - Want to bring your summer camp out to a Red Wings game? Then call our sales rep Kevin Lute at (585) 454-1001 ext. 3046

SENIOR STROLL AROUND THE BASES - Fans ages 55 and up can walk the bases post game with Spikes and Mittsy, courtesy of Episcopal SeniorLife Communities.

COLLEGE DAY - All college students with valid ID can purchase a $10 reserved seat and receive 5 Diamond Dollars to be used at any concession stand or the Team Store.

FRIDAY, JULY 26 (7:05pm) VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (PIRATES)

Gates open at 5:30pm

ROC THE ROC NIGHT - This is our 2nd annual celebration of all things Rochester, presented by Castle, C.P. Ward, City of Rochester, The Exchange/Brickwood Grill/Malt +Ember. The event features special Genesee Brewery inspired uniforms, an Abbott's Frozen Custard truck, pre-game concert from Nik and the Nice Guys, food specials, a happy hour and more! For more information on ROC the ROC Night click here

ROC THE ROC FLAG GIVEAWAY - Come out and celebrate the Flower City with us and also receive a ROC the ROC Flag if you are one of the first 2,000 fans at the game, courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

POST GAME FIREWORKS - presented by Local Toyota Dealers

SATURDAY, JULY 27 (7:05pm) VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (PIRATES)

Gates open at 5:30pm

CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 2,000 fans will receive a free Red Wings cap courtesy of Segar & Sciortino.

POST GAME FIREWORKS - presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

SUNDAY, JULY 28 (1:05pm) VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (PIRATES)

Gates open at 12pm

CHRISTMAS VACATION IN JULY - Our annual Christmas in July event will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Chevy Chase holiday classic! The day will also include an appearance from Santa and his sleigh courtesy of Wilbert's Christmas Tree Farm!

ORNAMENT GIVEAWAY- In conjunction with our Christmas Vacation in July celebration, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Cousin Eddie ornament, courtesy of Basch & Nickerson LLP

CAP DAY (CHILDREN AWAITING PARENTS) - The Red Wings' game-worn red and green caps will be autographed and auctioned off to support this cause, presented by Children Awaiting Parents

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

