Duvall Breaks Gwinnett Home Run Record in 6-1 Win at Louisville
July 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - Adam Duvall set a new Gwinnett single-season record with his 29th home run of the year as the Stripers (60-42) won 6-1 over the Louisville Bats (40-62) on Wednesday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. Mike Foltynewicz pitched 7.0 innings of one-run baseball to earn his third straight win.
Scoring Recap: An RBI single by Nick Longhi off Foltynewicz in the bottom of the first inning gave the Bats a brief 1-0 lead. Luis Marte tied the game at 1-1 in the second with an RBI single. Later in the second, Duvall was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to put the Stripers up 2-1. Rafael Ortega followed with a bases-loaded walk to give Gwinnett a 3-1 lead. A two-run single by Ryan LaMarre in third extended the lead to 5-1. Duvall capped the scoring with a 490-foot solo homer in the fourth off Jackson Stephens to make it 6-1.
Stripers Stats: Foltynewicz (W, 5-1) allowed one run on three hits, walked one and struck out four over 7.0 innings. Additionally, he went 1-for-2 with a double. Thomas Burrows and Dan Winkler combined for 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Pedro Florimon led all hitters, going 3-for-4 with two runs. Ortega was 2-for-3 with an RBI, LaMarre was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Duvall was 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs.
Bats Stats: Vladimir Gutierrez (L, 2-9) pitched 1.2 innings and yielded three runs on four hits. Stephens went 1.2 innings with three earned runs. Longhi went 1-for-3 with Louisville's lone RBI.
Postgame Notes: Duvall's International League-leading 29th homer broke the previous Gwinnett single-season record set by Ernesto Mejia, who had 28 homers in 2013. Foltynewicz is 4-0 with a 2.93 ERA (10 ER in 30.2 IP) in his last five starts with Gwinnett since June 29. The Stripers are the first team in the International League to reach 60 wins this season, and remain in first place in the IL South Division standings.
Next Game (Thursday, July 25): Gwinnett at Louisville, 7:00 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Kyle Wright (7-4, 4.86 ERA) will pitch for the Stripers vs. RHP Tejay Antone (2-4, 5.52 ERA) for the Bats. Radio Broadcast: 6:45 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 24, 2019
- Duvall Breaks Gwinnett Home Run Record in 6-1 Win at Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Baseball in the Streets - Indianapolis Indians
- Marvel's One-Hit Gem Leads Tribe in 1-0 Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Drop Middle Game to Stripers, 6-1 - Louisville Bats
- Mazza Dazzles, But Mets Lose to Indians, 1-0, on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Charlotte (7:04 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Fleece Blanket Giveaway Rescheduled for September 1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians in the Community: Ronald McDonald House - Indianapolis Indians
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (51-49) at Syracuse Mets (50-51) - Indianapolis Indians
- Allegiant and Minor League Baseball's Partnership Offers Travel and Baseball Promotions with the Allegiant World Mastercard this Season - IL
- Louisville Bats Notes - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Duvall Breaks Gwinnett Home Run Record in 6-1 Win at Louisville
- Louisville Walks-Off Gwinnett, 2-1
- Wilson Tosses Gem in Gwinnett's 12-1 Rout of Rochester
- Demeritte, Allard Key Stripers' 5-1 Win over Rochester
- Hoekstra and Unroe Achieve Firsts as Stripers Beat Rochester