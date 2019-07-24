Duvall Breaks Gwinnett Home Run Record in 6-1 Win at Louisville

July 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LOUISVILLE, KY - Adam Duvall set a new Gwinnett single-season record with his 29th home run of the year as the Stripers (60-42) won 6-1 over the Louisville Bats (40-62) on Wednesday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. Mike Foltynewicz pitched 7.0 innings of one-run baseball to earn his third straight win.

Scoring Recap: An RBI single by Nick Longhi off Foltynewicz in the bottom of the first inning gave the Bats a brief 1-0 lead. Luis Marte tied the game at 1-1 in the second with an RBI single. Later in the second, Duvall was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to put the Stripers up 2-1. Rafael Ortega followed with a bases-loaded walk to give Gwinnett a 3-1 lead. A two-run single by Ryan LaMarre in third extended the lead to 5-1. Duvall capped the scoring with a 490-foot solo homer in the fourth off Jackson Stephens to make it 6-1.

Stripers Stats: Foltynewicz (W, 5-1) allowed one run on three hits, walked one and struck out four over 7.0 innings. Additionally, he went 1-for-2 with a double. Thomas Burrows and Dan Winkler combined for 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Pedro Florimon led all hitters, going 3-for-4 with two runs. Ortega was 2-for-3 with an RBI, LaMarre was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Duvall was 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs.

Bats Stats: Vladimir Gutierrez (L, 2-9) pitched 1.2 innings and yielded three runs on four hits. Stephens went 1.2 innings with three earned runs. Longhi went 1-for-3 with Louisville's lone RBI.

Postgame Notes: Duvall's International League-leading 29th homer broke the previous Gwinnett single-season record set by Ernesto Mejia, who had 28 homers in 2013. Foltynewicz is 4-0 with a 2.93 ERA (10 ER in 30.2 IP) in his last five starts with Gwinnett since June 29. The Stripers are the first team in the International League to reach 60 wins this season, and remain in first place in the IL South Division standings.

Next Game (Thursday, July 25): Gwinnett at Louisville, 7:00 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Kyle Wright (7-4, 4.86 ERA) will pitch for the Stripers vs. RHP Tejay Antone (2-4, 5.52 ERA) for the Bats. Radio Broadcast: 6:45 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

