Allegiant and Minor League Baseball's Partnership Offers Travel and Baseball Promotions with the Allegiant World Mastercard this Season

LAS VEGAS and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) yesterday formally initiated their credit card rewards partnership, which was announced in December at the Baseball Winter Meetings™. The groundbreaking partnership is the first of its kind between a sports property and an airline. Expanding on the current relationship between the two brands, the new promotions offered to all Allegiant World Mastercard® holders will enhance fans' connections with their hometown teams in Allegiant markets across the country.

"The synergy between Allegiant and MiLB is evident, with a considerable overlap between teams and Allegiant cities. These new benefits will surely deepen our connection with fans across our network," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant chief marketing officer.

Cardholders can experience exclusive promotions by simply showing their Allegiant World Mastercard® at their local ballparks, in addition to existing rewards earned by making everyday purchases and by booking travel on Allegiant.com. Some of the perks fans can receive this year include early access at select ballparks, opportunities to enter to win monthly promotions, and much more.

"This new facet of our partnership with Allegiant showcases MiLB's ability to provide dedicated fans and cardholders with one-of-a-kind experiences," said David Wright, chief marketing and commercial officer for Minor League Baseball. "We continue to be bold in our pursuit of innovation, and the new features of this program aid our efforts to do so."

MiLB has a special connection to the communities it calls home, offering fans the best entertainment value in sports. As the hometown airline of cities across the country, Allegiant is proud to be the "Official Airline of Minor League Baseball."

For more information on the partnership promotions and to apply for your Allegiant World Mastercard®, visit Allegiant.com/GameChanger today.

