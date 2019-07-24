Strike out Cancer Night Will be August 20

July 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will host "Strike Out Cancer Night" presented by Air Products on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 7:05 p.m. This will be the second time the IronPigs will be hosting this night.

Throughout the evening, the Pigs will be honoring the Lehigh Valley cancer community. They will celebrate cancer support personnel and honor those who have defeated, or are fighting the disease while remembering the loved ones who have been lost. Fans will have the opportunity to contribute great causes while learning about what's being done to battle the disease and support those who have been impacted by cancer.

Nine local organizations -- Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, Angel 34 Foundation, Life Always Facing Forward, Julia's Grace Foundation, Cancer Support Community, Dream Come True, Boutique at the Rink, Women's 5K Classic and the American Cancer Society - are scheduled to receive proceeds from the event.

One of the evening's highlights will come in the middle of the fifth inning when all of Coca-Cola Park's guests will stand united in the quest to strike out cancer. Placards will be available throughout the ballpark for fans to hold up during the powerful moment. Each placard reads "Strike out cancer for ..." with a space for guests to fill in the names of people they know whose lives have been impacted.

There will also be a memory wall for those who are currently battling cancer and those who have lost loved ones to cancer. Fans will be able to put the names of those specific individuals on the memory wall. Survivors and fighters will be on the field pregame for a parade around the field and help create a human ribbon during the national anthem.

All proceeds from the 50/50 raffle, which normally go to IronPigs Charities, will be going towards the Strike Out Cancer initiative. In addition, the IronPigs will raise funds via a live auction, a specialty drink and t-shirt sales. If you purchase via this special link, $4 every $11 ticket purchased will be donated to local non-profits.

Currently, each of the nine participating Strike Out Cancer organizations are helping to sell tickets. There will be Strike Out Cancer T-Shirts available for purchase. Proceeds from all T-Shirt sales will be going to Strike Out Cancer.

For ticket information and how to get involved in Strike Out Cancer Night, fans can call the IronPigs at 610-841-PIGS (7447) or click here.

