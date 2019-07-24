Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (51-49) at Syracuse Mets (50-51)

July 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians seek their fourth consecutive win this afternoon in Syracuse.

LOCATION: NBT Bank Stadium

FIRST PITCH: 12:00 p.m. ET

GAME #101 / ROAD #50: Indianapolis Indians (51-49) at Syracuse Mets (50-51)

PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (2-0, 2.55) vs. RHP Chris Mazza (3-3, 3.81)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Erik Gonzalez hit a two-out, two-run double in the top of the ninth to rally the Indians past the Mets on Tuesday night, 7-6. Christian Kelley got the rally started with a one-out single, and Cole Tucker worked a two-out walk ahead of Gonzalez's clutch two-bagger that gave Indy a second straight comeback win, No. 24 on the season. Geoff Hartlieb (S, 2) tossed a scoreless ninth thanks to a Pablo Reyes outfield assist. Indy led 4-0 going into the sixth inning, but Eduardo Vera couldn't finish the frame as Syracuse rallied for six runs. Danny Espinosa and Travis Taijeron belted two-run homers in the inning. The Tribe jumped in front on Jason Martin's eighth homer of the year, a two-run shot in the second off Anthony Kay. Tucker singled home another run in the fifth, and Pablo Reyes made it 4-0 with an RBI knock in the sixth. Tucker hit a solo homer in the seventh after Syracuse had taken the lead, also his eighth.

STREAKING: The Indians enter today's game riding a three-game win streak, their longest since a three-gamer from June 23-25. Indy has only won three consecutive games two times since the beginning of June; the Tribe went 18-9 in May and had separate five-, four- and three-game winning streaks that month alone. The Indians haven't won four straight games since May 21-24. The Tribe have also won three consecutive road games for the first time since May 26-June 3.

CALL IT A COMEBACK, PART II: The Indians have won each of their last two games in comeback fashion and now have 24 such victories, two off last year's total of 26 comeback wins. The come-from-behind win was Indy's fifth this month and improved the Tribe to 19-14 in one-run games, tied for the most one-run wins in the International League with Charlotte and Buffalo.

LAST AT-BAT WIN: Last night's victory was Indy's eighth in its last at-bat, six coming on the road. The Tribe hadn't had a last at-bat win since June 23 when Christian Kelley hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the ninth at Pawtucket in a 4-3 victory, scoring Nick Franklin as the game-winning run.

DINGERS ONLY: Indy belted two home runs last night for a second straight game, improving the club to 17-10 when hitting two or more home runs. The Tribe have hit 18 home runs in their last 10 games; from June 9-July 12 (30 games) prior to the power surge, the Indians hit 18 total home runs. Indy is 21-16 when hitting exactly one dinger and 13-23 when going without a home run offensively.

LAST 10: As a team, the Indians are hitting .288 (101-for-351) with 18 homers, 19 doubles and 62 runs scored over their last 10 games. Individually, OF Jason Martin is hitting .382 (13-for-34) with two homers, three doubles and eight RBI in his last 10 dating back to July 6. Pablo Reyes has hit safely in each of his last 10 games going back to July 12, batting .378 (14-for-37) with four homers and nine RBI. Reyes is one game shy of matching his career-high hitting streak of 11 games, done two times (most recent: May 9-23, 2017 with Double-A Altoona).

MORE ON MARTIN: Jason Martin is riding a season-best eight-game hitting streak, during which he's hit .423 (11-for-26) with two homers, one double and six RBI. He also has six walks against five strikeouts during the eight-game stretch, owning a .531 on-base percentage and .692 slugging percentage.

VETERAN PRESENCE: UTIL Jake Elmore is batting .361 (84-for-233) with four homers, 22 doubles and 23 RBI in 71 games for Indy. He hit .390 in April, .382 in May and .297 in June. This month, his average rests at .379 (22-for-58) through 18 games. Entering play today, Elmore is on an 11-game hitting streak going back to July 7, batting a robust .439 (18-for-41) with one homer, four doubles, one RBI, six walks and nine runs scored during the stretch.

RED-HOT HAYES: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes has hit safely in four straight, nine of 10 games out of the All-Star break and 13 of his last 15 games overall, batting .317 (20-for-63) with three homers, three doubles, six RBI and 12 runs scored during the 15-game stretch. Over his last 10 contests dating back to July 11, the 22-year-old is hitting .326 (15-for-46) with an .840 OPS.

SAVE FOR GEOFF: RHP Geoff Hartlieb tossed a scoreless ninth last night to nail down his second career Triple-A save. The first came on May 9 at Scranton/WB. Hartlieb has not given up a run over his last five appearances combined (9.1ip), his longest scoreless streak of the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.