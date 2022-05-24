Martinez Shines Again as Goldeyes Even Series

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (6-5) beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 3-1 at Sioux Falls Stadium on Tuesday night.

Goldeyes' starter RJ Martinez (2-0) pitched seven shutout innings to earn the win and has not allowed an earned run in 13.0 innings to begin his professional career. Martinez scattered six hits, walked one, struck out five, and completed seven innings on 99 pitches.

The Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Raul Navarro led off with a double to left-centre, took third on Eric Rivera's groundout to second, and scored on Ian Sagdal's groundout to shortstop.

In the top of the third, Reggie Pruitt Jr. bunted for a single leading off, stole second, took third on a Navarro lineout to right, and scored Winnipeg's second run on a passed ball.

Max Murphy was hit by a pitch with one out in the top of the fourth and advanced to second when David Washington walked. After Murphy took third on a deep flyball to centre from Kevin Lachance, Logan Hill ripped a two-out single to left-centre that scored Murphy to make it 3-0.

Jhon Vargas worked a scoreless bottom of the eighth, while Tasker Strobel pitched around a solo home run from Jabari Henry in the bottom of the ninth to earn his second save of the season.

Game three of the four-game series is Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Luis Ramirez (0-1, 10.00) pitches for the Goldeyes. The Canaries go with right-hander Christian Johnson (0-0, 7.94). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes return home on Tuesday, May 31st when they host the Cleburne Railroaders at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

