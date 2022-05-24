Monarchs Offense One Big Hit Away

May 24, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Kansas City Monarchs catcher Alexis Olmeda tags out Donivan Willians of the Gary SouthShore RailCats

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: John Ellis) Kansas City Monarchs catcher Alexis Olmeda tags out Donivan Willians of the Gary SouthShore RailCats(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: John Ellis)

Gary, IN - The Kansas City Monarchs (6-5) dropped game two against the Gary SouthShore RailCats (4-7) at U.S. Steel Yard, 2-1.

The RailCats wasted no time as Ray Jones drove in the first run of the game, giving the team a 1-0 lead over the Monarchs. The RailCats had the bases loaded with only one out. However, Matt Hartman was able to minimize the damage as only one more run scored, giving the RailCats a 2-0 entering the second inning.

Nick Garcia had a great start for the RailCats, striking out four and allowing no runs through five innings of work.

After a Jan Hernandez single, a sacrifice fly from Pete Kozma brought in Jan Hernandez to make it a 2-1 ballgame. The Monarchs ended the seventh inning still trailing one run.

The Monarchs had several opportunities to score on the day, but they couldn't get the big inning started. They were able to get the lead off runner on in the second, third, fourth, fifth, and eight innings. The Monarchs also left two runners on base in the seventh.

The Monarchs will face the RailCats in game three of the four-game series tomorrow night (5/25) at 6:45 p.m. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:20 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com. Stay tuned to monarchsbaseball.com. and the Monarchs Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the season.

WP: Nick Garcia (2-0)

LP: Matt Hartman (0-1)

S: N/A

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.