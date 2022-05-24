DockHounds Walk-Off... AGAIN

May 24, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds won in extra innings via a walk-off single for the second consecutive game, 4-3 Tuesday evening against the Kane County Cougars.

Jesse Remington started the game on the hill for Lake Country. He gave up two earned runs in six innings of work, while Ryan Tapani gave up three earned for the Cougars.

After Daikan Yoh got on board with a single in the bottom of the first inning, TJ Bennett started the game with a bang as he jolted a 2-run homer, his fourth home run in the past five games.

Remington allowed a run after walking the first run of the game. In the second, he stranded the bases loaded when he struck out Nick Anderson. The score after 3 innings was 3-2 Kane County.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Cougars walked Lamar Briggs and later in the inning intentionally walked Bennett. Shortstop Gabriel Noriega knocked in Aaron Takacs from third base to tie the game 3-3.

It wouldn't be until extra innings when Lake Country brought back the magic. Noriega plated the winning run in the 10th inning to win the game for the DockHounds 4-3.

Cyrillo Watson earned the victory as the closer for the Hounds, while Pearson McMahon had the loss for Kane County The DockHounds continue their homestand against the Kane County Cougars this Wednesday, May 25th. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

You can catch the game live on AAbaseball.tv. For more information on Lake Country DockHounds' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and more, visit the DockHounds' official website at www.dockhounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.