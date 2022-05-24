DockHounds Tame Cougars in Extra Innings

It took ten innings, but DockHound fans went home happy after a 4-3 victory over the Kane County Cougars.

The first place Cougars came to Lake Country for the first time, riding a four-game winning streak. The home team struck first with a two-run homerun off the bat of T.J. Bennett, his fourth of the year, in the bottom of the first. Lake Country has now scored first in three straight games.

Pitcher, Jesse Remington allowed one run in the second and two in the third, but that would be all the runs the Cougars could produce off the DockHounds starter.

Winning pitcher, Cyrillo Watson pitched the ninth and tenth innings, surrendering only one hit, and keeping the Cougars off the scoreboard.

DockHound pitchers took a bend but don't break approach most of the evening, scattering eight hits, walking five, striking out eight while allowing just three runs.

In the bottom of the tenth, the Dockhounds began the inning with Aaron Takacs on second base. Daikan Yoh grounded out to the shortstop; Galli Cribbs Jr. before Bennett was intentionally walked.

Sunday night, Yoh was the hero with a walk-off, two-run single in the ninth. Tuesday night it was Gabriel Noriega's turn to come up big by hitting a flair to right, driving in Takacs for the game winner.

With the win, the DockHounds improve to 6-4 on the young season, one game behind the front running Cougars.

These same two teams will do it again Wednesday evening. First pitch is at 6:35pm.

