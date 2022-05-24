American Association Game Recaps

Kansas City 7, Gary SouthShore 0

The Kansas City Monarchs (6-4) one-hit the Gary SouthShore RailCats on the way to 7-0 win on Monday night at U.S. Steel Yard.

Starting pitcher Nick Belzer earned the win as he went five innings and gave up just one hit while striking out eight batters. Reliever Jacob Lindgren worked two innings and struck out five batters, reliever Brandon Koch struck out two in the eighth and reliever Jameson McGrane struck out the side in the ninth to close out the game. Total, the Monarch pitching staff struck out 18 batters on the day.

Offensively, the Monarchs scored five runs in the top of the sixth to put the game well out of reach. For the game, seven different Monarchs recorded hits including RF Jan Hernandez and 1B Casey Gillaspie each had two hits and two runs and SS Pete Kozma went 1-for-4 with three RBIs.

For the RailCats, C Jackson Smith recorded the team's only hit with a double.

Sioux Falls 12, Winnipeg 10

The Sioux Falls Canaries (3-7) outlasted the Winnipeg Goldeyes 12-10 on Monday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Canaries were leading 12-8 going into the top of the ninth when the Goldeyes (5-5) rallied for two runs thanks to a two-RBI double from LF Eric Rivera. A pop out to left field in the next at bat ended the rally and sealed the win for Sioux Falls. Eight of the nine Canaries that stepped to the plate recorded hits and five of them had multi-hit games.

DH Jabari Henry led the way as he went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored. SS Ozzie Martinez (3-for-4) also homered and had three RBIs and two runs scored. CF Kona Quiggle, RF Wyatt Ulrich and LF Nick Gotta each added a pair of hits. Martinez had three RBIs and he and Ulrich each scored twice.

For the Goldeyes, C Hidekel Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two home runs for six RBIs.

