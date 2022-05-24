Goldeyes Make Trade

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes traded infielder Dakota Conners to the Pioneer League's Ogden Raptors in exchange for a player to be named later on Tuesday.

Conners appeared in seven games this season for the Goldeyes after hitting .235 with one home run and 15 RBI for the club in 2021. The Alameda, California native played four seasons of college baseball at California State University, East Bay (Hayward, California) from 2015-19 before starting his professional career in the independent Pacific Association in 2019. The Raptors are managed by former Goldeyes' hitting coach Kash Beauchamp.

The Goldeyes' roster currently stands at 24 active players.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes continue a four-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries tonight at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes return home on Tuesday, May 31st when they host the Cleburne Railroaders at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

