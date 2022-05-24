Canaries Out-Hit Winnipeg but Come up Short Tuesday Night

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries outperformed Winnipeg in the hit column but came out on the wrong end of a 3-1 decision Tuesday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Goldeyes shortstop Raul Navarro led off the first inning with a double and scored on an RBI groundout from Ian Sagdal. Winnipeg struck again in the top of the third inning when Eric Rivera singled home Reggie Pruitt and would add another run in the fourth on a Logan Hill base hit.

The score held until the bottom of the ninth inning when Jabari Henry blasted a solo homerun, his fourth of the season and third of the series. But Winnipeg closer Tasker Strobel would retire the next three batters he faced to preserve the victory.

Rookie left-handed pitcher RJ Martinez tossed seven shutout innings and struck out five in his second career start to earn the win while Sioux Falls starter Angel Ventura allowed three runs on five hits in six innings of work. Southpaw Neil Lang tossed three innings of scoreless and hjtless relief in his Canaries debut and Kona Quiggle finished with two of Sioux Falls' seven hits.

The Canaries are now 3-8 while Winnipeg improves to 6-5 overall. The two teams square off again Wednesday night at 7:05pm for game three of the four-game midweek set. Right-hander Christian Johnson will make his first career start in a Birds uniform while right-hander Luis Ramirez is slated to get the nod for Winnipeg.

