Canaries Hold off Goldeyes in Slugfest

May 24, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (5-5) lost 12-10 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Monday night.

The Canaries (3-7) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Kona Quiggle scored from third on an errant pickoff attempt by Goldeyes' starter Alex Manasa. After Jabari Henry stole second base, Gavin LaValley grounded an RBI single to centre field.

The Goldeyes took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third. Andrew Martinez and Reggie Pruitt Jr. drew back-to-back walks, setting up a three-run home run to right from Hidekel Gonzalez.

Henry tied the game with a solo shot to right in the bottom of the third.

Pruitt put the Goldeyes back in front with a solo home run to left in the top of the fifth. The Canaries answered in the bottom half on a two-run home run from Osvaldo Martinez.

Sioux Falls scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to open an 11-4 lead. Martinez worked a bases loaded walk and was followed by a two-run single to right from Quiggle. Henry capped the rally with a three-run home run to right-centre.

The Goldeyes immediately climbed back into the game with four runs in the seventh. Deon Stafford Jr. doubled down the left field line with one out. After Andrew Martinez walked, Pruitt singled through the left side to score Stafford. Gonzalez then belted his second three-run homer of the night to left. Gonzalez finished the game with a career-high six RBI.

Angelo Altavilla re-extended the lead to 12-8 with a solo home run to right in the bottom of the seventh.

In the top of the ninth, Eric Rivera ripped a two-out, two-run double down the left field line to pull the Goldeyes within 12-10 and bring the tying run to the plate. Canaries' reliever Riley Ferrell retired Kevin Lachance on a deep flyball to left-centre for the final out. Ferrell earned his first save of the year.

Angel Landazuri (1-1) started for the Canaries and earned the win, allowing four earned runs on two hits in six innings. Landazuri walked three and struck out three.

Alex Manasa (0-1) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing five earned runs on nine hits over five innings. Manasa walked two and struck out three.

Game two of the four-game series is Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. RJ Martinez (1-0, 0.00) faces right-hander Angel Ventura (0-2, 10.45). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes return home on Tuesday, May 31st when they host the Cleburne Railroaders at Shaw Park

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.