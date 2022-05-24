Pointstreak League Communication Message

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Milwaukee 3 - Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (7-3) rallied late and walked off on the Milwaukee Milkmen 4-3 on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The Milkmen (6-4) built an early lead in the third as 1B Correlle Prime singled home 2B Bryan Torres and then scored alongside RF Chad Sedio when DH Keon Barnum singled. The RedHawks drew one back in the fourth when SS Sam Dexter (2-for-4) singled home RF John Silviano (2-for-3) and eventually tied the score in the eighth as Silviano singled to score both DH Drew Ward and 3B Leobaldo Pina.

In the bottom of the ninth, Dexter hit a lead-off single and moved to third as CF Darian Sandford bounced out. After 2B Peter Maris was intentionally walked, 1B Manuel Boscan singled to score Dexter for the game-winning run.

Lake Country 4, Kane County 3 (10 innings) - Box Score

The Lake Country DockHounds (6-4) walked off on the Kane County Cougars 4-3 in 10 innings on Tuesday evening.

The DockHounds struck first as 3B T.J. Bennett hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Cougars (7-3) pulled in front as 2B Sherman Johnson scored in the second and LF Cornelius Randolph and 1B Steve Lombardozzi both touched the plate in the third. 2B Aaron Takacs scored in the fifth to tie the score it and it remained tied until the 10th inning.

There, Takacs started the inning on second and took third on a balk. He scored the game winning run when SS Gabriel Noriega singled for his third hit of the night.

Gary SouthShore 2, Kansas City 1 - Box Score

The Gary SouthShore RailCats (4-7) plated a pair of runs in the first and that proved to be enough for a 2-1 win against the Kansas City Monarchs on Tuesday afternoon.

In the bottom of the first inning, LF Raymond Jones (2-for-4) singled home 2B Michael Woodworth, and in the next at-bat, 3B Thomas Walraven bounced out to allow C Jackson Smith (2-for-4) to score. The only other run scored in the game came in the top of the seventh as RF Jan Hernandez scored on a sac fly from SS Pete Kozma.

For the RailCats, starting pitch Nick Garcia earned the win as he went five scoreless innings, allowed three hits and struck out four batters. Reliever Aaron Phillips picked up a four-inning save and gave up just one run on four hits while adding a pair of strikeouts.

Winnipeg 3, Sioux Falls 1 - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes (6-5) held off the Sioux Falls Canaries 3-1 on Wednesday evening at Sioux Falls Stadium,

Winnipeg took the lead in the top of the first inning as SS Raul Navarro scored as 3B Ian Sagdal bounced out. CF Reggie Pruitt Jr. scored on a pass ball in the third and DH Logan Hill singled home RF Max Murphy in the fourth to give the visitors a 3-0 lead. The Canaries found the scoreboard in the bottom of the ninth as DH Jabari Henry hit a solo shot, his fourth dinger of the year, but that was Sioux Falls' only run of the day.

For the Goldeyes, Starting Pitcher RJ Martinez picked up the win as he worked seven innings without allowing a run on six hits while striking out five batters. Reliever Tasker Strobel bagged the save by working the ninth.

Chicago 2, Cleburne 2 -- 3rd inning/Suspended

The game between the Chicago Dogs and the Cleburne Railroaders was postponed due to rain in the third inning when then game was 2-2. The game will be resumed tomorrow, Wednesday, May 25 at 5:00 p.m. with the regularly scheduled game to follow.

Sioux City at Lincoln - Postponed

The game between the Sioux City Explorers and the Lincoln Saltdogs was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up tomorrow, Wednesday May 25 as a part of a doubleheader scheduled to being at 4:30 p.m.

Game Date: 05/24/2022 Kansas City Monarchs 1 AT Gary SouthShore RailCats 2

YTD YTD Kansas City AB R H BI AVG Gary SouthShore AB R H BI AVG Abreu, W DH 4 0 0 0 .364 Williams, J DH 3 0 0 0 .161 Booker, J CF 4 0 1 0 .300 Williams, D PR 0 0 0 0 .100 Sweeney, D 2B 4 0 0 0 .370 Woodworth, M 2B 3 1 1 0 .231 Guerrero, G LF 3 0 1 0 .235 Smith, J C 4 1 2 0 .286 Thompson, D 3B 4 0 1 0 .316 Olund, A RF 3 0 1 0 .200 Hernandez, J RF 4 1 1 0 .225 Jones, R LF 4 0 2 1 .182 Gillaspie, C 1B 4 0 1 0 .243 Walraven, T 3B 4 0 0 1 .100 Kozma, P SS 3 0 0 1 .214 Burgess, C 1B 3 0 0 0 .158 Olmeda, A C 3 0 2 0 .286 Rookard, M CF 4 0 1 0 .250 Lingua, D SS 2 0 1 0 .226 33 1 7 1 30 2 8 2

Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 7 0 Gary SouthShore 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 x - 2 8 1 2B--Olund, A RF (2). RBI--Kozma, P SS (9), TOTALS (0), Jones, R LF (1), Walraven, T 3B (4), TOTALS 2 (0). HP--Williams, J DH (1). SF--Kozma, P SS (2). SB--Olmeda, A C (1). CS--Rookard, M CF (2). E--Lingua, D SS (3). LOB--Kansas City 7, Gary SouthShore 9. YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Kansas City Hartman, M (L,0-1) 4.0 4 2 2 4 3 0 2.00 Martinson, J 2.2 3 0 0 0 2 0 0.00 Blackham, M 1.1 1 0 0 0 4 0 4.26 8 8 2 2 4 9 0 Gary SouthShore Garcia, N (W,1-0) 5.0 3 0 0 1 4 0 0.96 Phillips, A (S,1) 4.0 4 1 1 0 2 0 3.38 9 7 1 1 1 6 0 WP--Hartman, M (1). HB--Martinson, J (1). SO--Abreu, W, Hernandez, J 3, Gillaspie, C 2, Williams, J 3, Olund, A, Jones, R, Walraven, T, Burgess, C, Rookard, M, Lingua, D. BB--Guerrero, G, Woodworth, M, Olund, A, Burgess, C, Lingua, D. BF--Hartman, M 19 (39), Martinson, J 11 (28), Blackham, M 5 (27), Garcia, N 20 (37), Phillips, A 15 (47). P-S--Hartman, M 70-40, Martinson, J 37-24, Blackham, M 24-16, Garcia, N 61-41, Phillips, A 51-35. T--2:41. A--6139

Weather: Plate Umpire - Teddy Dutcher, Field Umpire #1 - Steve Bartelstein, Field Umpire #3 - Jordan Sandberg

Game Date: 05/24/2022 Milwaukee Milkmen 3 AT Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4

YTD YTD Milwaukee AB R H BI AVG Fargo-Moorhead AB R H BI AVG Sedio, C RF 4 1 1 0 .425 Maris, P 2B 4 0 1 0 .333 Trowbridge, L 3B 3 0 0 0 .158 Boscan, M 1B 5 0 1 1 .250 Prime, C 1B 5 1 1 1 .250 Ward, D DH 2 1 1 0 .385 Barnum, K DH 4 0 1 2 .412 Pina, L 3B 4 1 1 0 .296 Kengor, W LF 3 0 0 0 .125 Silviano, J RF 3 1 2 2 .225 Hill, A CF 2 0 1 0 .278 Correa, C C 3 0 1 0 .147 Kelly, D C 3 0 0 0 .192 Novak, N LF 4 0 0 0 .182 Davis, M SS 4 0 1 0 .342 Dexter, S SS 4 1 2 1 .235 Torres, B 2B 3 1 0 0 .235 Sandford, D CF 3 0 0 0 .139 31 3 5 3 32 4 9 4

Milwaukee 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 5 1 Fargo-Moorhead 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 - 4 9 2 2B--Maris, P 2B (6), Silviano, J RF (2). 3B--Hill, A CF (2). RBI--Prime, C 1B (8), Barnum, K DH 2 (14), TOTALS 3 (0), Boscan, M 1B (3), Silviano, J RF 2 (10), Dexter, S SS (4), TOTALS 4 (0). HP--Sedio, C RF (2). SH--Sandford, D CF (0). SB--Trowbridge, L 3B (2). E--Torres, B 2B (2), Maris, P 2B (1), DuBord, A P (1). LOB--Milwaukee 9, Fargo-Moorhead 9. DP--W. Kengor(LF) - B. Torres(2B), S. Dexter(SS) - M. Boscan(1B), P. Maris(2B) - L. Pina(3B) - M. Boscan(1B). YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Milwaukee Espada, J 6.0 5 1 1 3 7 0 2.31 Echevarria, J 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1.50 Metoxen, T 1.0 2 2 2 1 1 0 3.60 Kowalczyk, K (L,0-1) 0.1 2 1 1 1 0 0 1.69 8.1 9 4 4 5 10 0 Fargo-Moorhead McGovern, K 6.0 4 3 0 3 6 0 3.94 Feldman, D 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 4.00 Stover, B 1.0 0 0 0 3 1 0 3.00 DuBord, A (W,1-0) 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 9 5 3 0 7 9 0 WP--McGovern, K 2 (2). HB--McGovern, K (2). SO--Sedio, C, Trowbridge, L, Barnum, K, Kengor, W 3, Hill, A, Kelly, D, Torres, B, Maris, P 2, Boscan, M, Ward, D, Silviano, J, Correa, C, Novak, N 3, Sandford, D. BB--Trowbridge, L 2, Kengor, W, Hill, A 2, Kelly, D, Torres, B, Maris, P, Ward, D 2, Silviano, J, Correa, C. BF--Espada, J 25 (50), Echevarria, J 3 (26), Metoxen, T 6 (19), Kowalczyk, K 4 (21), McGovern, K 27 (69), Feldman, D 3 (35), Stover, B 5 (14), DuBord, A 4 (25). P-S--Espada, J 107-62, Echevarria, J 9-8, Metoxen, T 28-18, Kowalczyk, K 13-11, McGovern, K 103-69, Feldman, D 13-6, Stover, B 22-7, DuBord, A 22-14. T--3:13. A--2378

Weather: Plate Umpire - Clay Park, Field Umpire #1 - Rex Engstrand, Field Umpire #2 - Ian Whigham

Game Date: 05/24/2022 Kane County Cougars 3 AT Lake Country DockHounds 4 (EXTRA INNINGS)

YTD YTD Kane County AB R H BI AVG Lake Country AB R H BI AVG De La Trinidad, DH 3 0 2 1 .366 Takacs, A 2B 5 2 1 0 .227 Anderson, N RF 5 0 1 0 .267 Yoh, D CF 5 1 1 0 .190 Randolph, C LF 4 1 1 0 .300 Bennett, T 3B 3 1 1 2 .263 Kerrigan, J CF 5 0 0 0 .273 Noriega, G SS 4 0 3 1 .220 Lombardozzi, S 1B 4 1 1 0 .179 Berry, B DH 4 0 0 0 .281 Johnson, S 2B 3 1 0 0 .207 Brusa, G 1B 3 0 1 0 .171 Busby, D 3B 4 0 2 1 .275 Carranza, T RF 4 0 1 0 .194 Lopez, B C 3 0 0 0 .429 Gimenez, W C 4 0 1 0 .286 Cribbs Jr., G SS 3 0 1 0 .333 Briggs, L LF 3 0 0 0 .345 Tapani, R P 0 0 0 0 .000 Remington, J P 0 0 0 0 .000 Carter, C P 0 0 0 0 .000 Sparks, M P 0 0 0 0 .000 McMahan, P P 0 0 0 0 .000 Watson, C P 0 0 0 0 .000 34 3 8 2 35 4 9 3

Kane County 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 8 1 Lake Country 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 4 9 1 2B--De La Trinidad, DH (5). HR--Bennett, T 3B (4). RBI--De La Trinidad, DH (9), Busby, D 3B (7), TOTALS 2 (0), Bennett, T 3B 2 (8), Noriega, G SS (4), TOTALS 3 (0). HP--Brusa, G 1B (1). SH--Lopez, B C (0). SB--Takacs, A 2B (2). CS--Briggs, L LF (1). E--Cribbs Jr., G SS (3), Brusa, G 1B (3). LOB--Kane County 9, Lake Country 9. DP--S. Johnson(2B) - G. Cribbs Jr.(SS) - S. Lombardozzi(1B), T. Carranza(RF) - G. Brusa(1B), A. Takacs(2B) - G. Noriega(SS) - G. Brusa(1B), A. Takacs(2B) - G. Noriega(SS) - G. Brusa(1B), T. Carranza(RF). YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Kane County Tapani, R 6.0 8 3 3 2 7 1 4.24 Carter, C 2.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0.00 McMahan, P (L,0-2) 1.1 1 1 1 1 1 0 11.81 9.1 9 4 4 3 11 1 Lake Country Remington, J 6.0 6 3 2 4 4 0 3.14 Sparks, M 2.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 6.23 Watson, C (W,2-0) 2.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 4.26 10 8 3 2 5 8 0 HB--Carter, C (1). SO--Anderson, N 2, Randolph, C 2, Kerrigan, J, Lombardozzi, S, Johnson, S, Lopez, B, Yoh, D 3, Bennett, T, Noriega, G, Berry, B, Carranza, T 2, Gimenez, W, Briggs, L 2. BB--De La Trinidad, E 2, Randolph, C, Johnson, S, Cribbs Jr., G, Bennett, T 2, Briggs, L. BF--Tapani, R 27 (74), Carter, C 7 (15), McMahan, P 6 (28), Remington, J 27 (62), Sparks, M 6 (37), Watson, C 8 (29). P-S--Tapani, R 109-72, Carter, C 31-20, McMahan, P 21-17, Remington, J 105-66, Sparks, M 21-15, Watson, C 22-15. T--3:02. A--842

Weather:

Game Date: 05/24/2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes 3 AT Sioux Falls Canaries 1

YTD YTD Winnipeg AB R H BI AVG Sioux Falls AB R H BI AVG Navarro, R SS 4 1 1 0 .308 Ulrich, W RF 3 0 1 0 .311 Rivera, E LF 4 0 1 0 .293 Martinez, O SS 4 0 1 0 .381 Sagdal, I 3B 3 0 0 1 .276 Quiggle, K CF 4 0 2 0 .405 Stafford Jr., D C 4 0 1 0 .222 Henry, J DH 4 1 1 1 .229 Murphy, M RF 3 1 0 0 .227 LaValley, G 1B 4 0 1 0 .286 Washington, D 1B 2 0 0 0 .235 Pengilly, C 3B 3 0 0 0 .182 Lachance, K 2B 4 0 0 0 .250 Noriega, A C 4 0 1 0 .300 Hill, L DH 4 0 1 1 .188 Gotta, N LF 3 0 0 0 .185 Pruitt Jr., R CF 3 1 1 0 .240 Altavilla, A 2B 3 0 0 0 .121 31 3 5 2 32 1 7 1

Winnipeg 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 5 1 Sioux Falls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 7 0 2B--Navarro, R SS (4), Stafford Jr., D C (4). HR--Henry, J DH (4). RBI--Sagdal, I 3B (9), Hill, L DH (6), TOTALS 2 (0), Henry, J DH (12), TOTALS (0). HP--Murphy, M RF (1). SB--Pruitt Jr., R CF (4). CS--Pengilly, C 3B (2). E--Martinez, R P (2). LOB--Winnipeg 5, Sioux Falls 6. DP--K. Lachance(2B) - I. Sagdal(3B) - D. Washington(1B), A. Altavilla(2B) - O. Martinez(SS) - G. LaValley(1B), K. Lachance(2B) - I. Sagdal(3B) - D. Washington(1B). YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Winnipeg Martinez, R (W,2-0) 7.0 6 0 0 1 5 0 0.00 Vargas, J 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Strobel, T (S,2) 1.0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1.35 9 7 1 1 2 6 1 Sioux Falls Ventura, A (L,0-3) 6.0 5 3 3 3 3 0 8.27 Lang, N 3.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0.00 9 5 3 3 3 6 0 PB--Noriega, A. HB--Ventura, A (1). SO--Rivera, E, Sagdal, I, Murphy, M, Washington, D, Hill, L 2, Ulrich, W, Quiggle, K, LaValley, G, Pengilly, C, Noriega, A, Altavilla, A. BB--Sagdal, I, Washington, D 2, Ulrich, W, Pengilly, C. BF--Martinez, R 27 (50), Vargas, J 3 (24), Strobel, T 4 (29), Ventura, A 26 (77), Lang, N 9 (9). P-S--Martinez, R 99-64, Vargas, J 15-8, Strobel, T 16-10, Ventura, A 93-53, Lang, N 25-20. T--2:23. A--338

Weather: 61, Cloudy, ESE 13 mph Plate Umpire - Marty Bauer, Field Umpire #1 - John Thelan, Field Umpire #3 - Jeff Osborne

East W L PCT GB STREAK L10

Kane County Cougars 7 3 0.700 - 1L 7-3

Milwaukee Milkmen 6 4 0.600 1 1L 6-4

Lake Country DockHounds 6 4 0.600 1 2W 6-4

Chicago Dogs 4 5 0.444 2.5 1W 4-5

Gary SouthShore RailCats 4 7 0.364 3.5 1W 4-6

Cleburne Railroaders 2 7 0.222 4.5 5L 2-7

West W L PCT GB STREAK L10

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7 3 0.700 - 4W 7-3

Lincoln Saltdogs 6 3 0.667 .5 1L 6-3

Winnipeg Goldeyes 6 5 0.545 1.5 1W 6-4

Kansas City Monarchs 6 5 0.545 1.5 1L 6-4

Sioux City Explorers 3 6 0.333 3.5 3L 3-6

Sioux Falls Canaries 3 8 0.273 4.5 1L 3-7

Next 3 days games:

May 25 - Sioux City @ Lincoln 4:30pm

May 25 - Chicago @ Cleburne 5:00pm

May 25 - Milwaukee @ Fargo-Moorhead 6:30pm

May 25 - Kane County @ Lake Country 6:35pm

May 25 - Kansas City @ Gary SouthShore 6:45pm

May 25 - Winnipeg @ Sioux Falls 7:05pm

May 25 - Chicago @ Cleburne 7:06pm

May 25 - Sioux City @ Lincoln 7:30pm

May 26 - Kane County @ Lake Country 11:05am

May 26 - Winnipeg @ Sioux Falls 3:05pm

May 26 - Milwaukee @ Fargo-Moorhead 6:30pm

May 26 - Kansas City @ Gary SouthShore 6:45pm

May 26 - Sioux City @ Lincoln 7:05pm

May 26 - Chicago @ Cleburne 7:06pm

May 27 - Lake Country @ Kane County 6:30pm

May 27 - Gary SouthShore @ Milwaukee 6:35pm

May 27 - Sioux Falls @ Kansas City 7:00pm

May 27 - Winnipeg @ Lincoln 7:05pm

May 27 - Fargo-Moorhead @ Sioux City 7:05pm

May 27 - Chicago @ Cleburne 7:06pm

